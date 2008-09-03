Destin Family Beach Guide

For those who like to travel like a Trump, go for Signature Beach. Less than a year old, this exclusive property houses a mere 18 units, and only a few participate in a rental program. Staying here will run around $543 a night (four bedrooms; price available through ResortQuest; higher during spring break).

If you like the intimate size of Signature Beach but want something more affordable, try Destin Towers. After a few days here, you'll feel more like a resident than a visitor. Rooms go for $208 a night (two bedrooms).

For something larger, the classically styled Silver Shells offers a day spa, movie theater, and gorgeous 7,500-square-foot pool. Spaces rent for about $229 a night (two bedrooms). We also like the luxurious Inn at Crystal Beach ($307 a night for three bedrooms), mainly because of its waterfront restaurant, Beachwalk.

SunDestin is great for families, although it's been worn a little hard through the years ($256 for two bedrooms). With an arcade, children's programs, and a huge outdoor pool, it's party central and a favorite among families and teenagers. One hard-to-find feature that we appreciate is 24-hour front desk service. You'll find it at Silver Shells, Inn at Crystal Beach, and SunDestin.