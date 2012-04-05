Don't Miss a Chance To Visit Augusta, Georgia, in Springtime

Springtime brings extra energy to Augusta, Georgia, as golfers and fans from all over the world flock here for the storied Masters Tournament. But the city on the banks of the Savannah River is lively at any time of the year, thanks to a downtown scene filled with unique shops, attractions, and restaurants. So even if you don't know a putt from a par, you can still enjoy the city's charms. Here's how to make the most of your visit.

Stay

You'll have your pick of cozy places to stay in Augusta, but if you can nab a room at The Partridge Inn, a 112-year-old hotel housed in a historic 19th century home, you'll be in for a treat. The property is reopening after an extensive renovation and promises even more enjoyment and amenities in The Garden City.

In downtown Augusta, there's also the Hyatt House Augusta Downtown, which feels like a home away from home and will tempt you to extend your visit a little longer. (The complimentary daily breakfast and rooftop patio views don't hurt either.)

Azaleas Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Play

A springtime visit to Augusta usually means a day or two spent at Augusta National Golf Club to see the swings on the greens, which are famously bordered by blooming azaleas. If you're itching to give it a go yourself, head to one of the public or semi-private courses in the area, including The River Golf Club and Forest Hills Golf Club.

Beyond the links, you can enjoy the outdoors and take in views over the Savannah River with a meander along the Augusta Riverwalk. Or set out on a walk in the Savannah Rapids Pavilion Park, where you'll find 33 acres to roam, a pedestrian bridge, a 7.5-mile trail, and views of Reed Creek and Reed Creek Falls. (It's also a great spot for a picnic.) There's also the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area, where you can explore on water and on land. Walk or bike the area, fish the waters, and launch a canoe or kayak for the full experience.

If your interests lean towards arts and culture, check out the Augusta Sculpture Trail, a series of 10 pieces of public art in the city's downtown area that you can navigate to with the help of a digital walking tour available via a mobile app. More outdoor art can be found by setting out on a self-guided tour of the public murals found in Augusta's Historic District.

There's a great self-guided tour available for music fans too, and that's the Soul Starts Here James Brown Walking Tour, which will lead you to historic locations from the life of the Godfather of Soul, the city's most famous former resident. Don't miss the opportunity to visit The Soul Bar, a hub for nightlife where you can enjoy live music and dance to James Brown songs while celebrating the life of the artist (check out the walls; they're filled with tributes to the legend).

Augusta Credit: Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Eat

You'll need to recharge after your outdoor adventures. Dine in at Edgar's Above Broad, where you can enjoy your meal with games and rooftop views. There's also Nobel Jones, a new spot (already known to locals as No-Jo) that's helmed by chef J.D. Wier. When you visit, you'll find a menu of must-try dishes with delicious Southern roots.

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll want to make a beeline for Vance's Bakery Bar, a hybrid bakery and cocktail lounge where you can order craft beers and signature cocktails as well as coffee-based beverages and inspired after-dinner drinks. (That's in addition to the lineup of spiked desserts.)