The Personalities of Natchez

CHEF, HIGH COTTON

"People come in, see a few houses, and they leave. You never have any idea what is really in Natchez until you spend some time.”

Since moving here five years ago, Doug and Karry Hosford have helped with the commercial resurgence on Main Street, introducing new flavors to this town and infusing it with a youthful energy. Step inside High Cotton, their kitchen accessories shop and headquarters for their booming catering business. Doug had roots here, so he knew well the Natchez magic.

Ask about: The ghost named Miss Violet who used to inhabit their home or how Buzz Harper prefers his steak.