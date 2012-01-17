3 Must-Sees at the World War II Museum

Those millions of everyday Americans whose sacrifice and heroism led us through World War II can rest easy. Now there's a place in New Orleans that tells their story better than anyone ever has. When you step inside the distinctive glass-front National World War II Museum off Magazine Street, you're swept up in the same emotions that once rushed over them. One moment you're swing dancing in the Stage Door Canteen. The next you're watching a gripping, special effects-filled film that blasts you out of your seat. Whether you visit for an hour or a day, you'll never forget the way the museum presents the events and people of WWII.



World War II Museum Itinerary

First hour:

Be sure to see Beyond All Boundaries. Lines are long for the spectacular production narrated by Tom Hanks, so buy a ticket when you first arrive. Packed into 50 minutes, the first production airs at 10 a.m. and repeats hourly. It takes you from the attack on Pearl Harbor to war's end. Explosions shake your seat. Cold air and soap flakes lighted to look like falling snow make you feel the chill of the Battle of the Bulge. Suddenly a B-17 bomber's nose cone lowers from the ceiling, and you get a sensation of what it was like to be aboard a Flying Fortress with antiaircraft fire exploding all around. The show's powerful special effects may be too intense for young children. Choose the combo ticket for the best value, which includes the show and museum admission.