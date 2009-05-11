12 Best Places for a Family Vacation in the South
There's something special about summer in the South. When the final school bell rings, it's the perfect time to pack up the family and make some memories. We guarantee that the time you spend together, whether in the car playing road trip games or on an adventure to discover new territory, will be well worth the planning and even the seemingly endless barrage of "are we there yets?" you may become subject to. And your kids will one day thank you for making their childhood so magical and memory-filled. Whether you prefer the gentle sea breezes of Georgia coastal town Jekyll Island, or want to check out the lazy rivers of San Antonio or Annapolis, the South is filled with destinations suited to every family. Music lovers will enjoy the sounds of Memphis and New Orleans, while history buffs can hit their stride in Williamsburg, Virginia, or Montgomery, Alabama. Here are the quintessential trips every Southern family should take.
Places Every Southern Kid Must See
Your kids spend all year long learning from books. In the summer, provide them with a different type of education by schooling them on the many reasons why the South is such a wonderful place to call home. The best way to do that? Let them see for themselves. But with so many incredible places to visit, it can be hard to figure out where to start. That's where we come in. We canvassed our staff's travel experts; drove from Texas to Florida to Maryland; and got tips from teens, moms, and dads to compile this list of quintessential Southern experiences. Now all you have to do is pack your bags (and a few snacks)―and hit the road.
1. Do Disney the Right Way
We're lucky that Walt Disney World Resort is in our backyard. With four parks to explore, there's no shortage of options, which can be both wonderful and overwhelming. Some tips to make the most of your trip: First, wait until your children are at least 6 years old to go. Before you go, visit Disney's website to order a free customized map with all the places you hope to visit. And finally, remember that planning is key to make sure your trip goes off without a hitch. For example, you can book seats for special character meals up to two months in advance.
Only in the South...can your little girl be transformed into a princess by a fairy godmother-in-training.
2. Soak in Sun Studio
Slide up to the microphone where U2's Bono recorded vocals on Rattle and Hum. At least that's how you sell Sun Studio in Memphis to your kid. The truth? You're aching to introduce your kiddos to the roots of Southern music. C'mon, this is where the King got his start! While in town, swing by Graceland and check out Elvis and Cilla's over-the-top wardrobes.
Only in the South…can you step back into a time when shag carpet and faux-fur bedspreads were all the rage.
3. Visit an Authentic Crab Shack
Fresh blue crabs are an iconic Southern food, right up there with barbecue and sweet tea. For the freshest, head to Maryland. We like Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, which has been around for more than 30 years and offers fresh catch all year.
Only in the South…can you race crabs (National Hard Crab Derby in Crisfield, Maryland, on Labor Day weekend).
4. Take a NOLA Road Trip
If your kids are used to being shuttled around in a minivan, a ride to the zoo and aquarium in a New Orleans streetcar will astound. You'll love the historic homes; while your kids will love the Komodo dragons at the zoo and the white alligator at the aquarium, all easy to see from the streetcar lines. What they'll remember is the clang and clap of the streetcar and a peek into a different era.
Only in the South…can you ride on a vehicle that inspired A Streetcar Named Desire.
5. Go Boating in San Antonio
Sure, you know about the River Walk in San Antonio. But you can only appreciate the town's unique flair and history from the water. A boat tour is the best way to see this famed river that runs through the most "Texas" city in the state. A narrated river cruise is only $13.50 for adults and just $7.50 for kids under five years old.
Only in the South…can you watch high school mariachi bands performing "Guadalajara" on a boat.
6. Ride a Horse on the Beach
Kids love horses. They also love the beach. On a trip to Jekyll Island, Georgia, you'll find both. Arrange a trip with Golden Isles Carriage and Trails at Three Oaks Farm. When the Spanish moss-draped forests open up to the beach and you see the vast Atlantic blue against the horizon, you'll hear only one word from your kid: "Wow!"
Only in the South…can you ride horses on a pristine beach that has been home to English settlers, French landowners, and turn-of-the-century American elite.
7. See Rock City
If you've been anywhere in the Southeast, you've seen the words painted on barns and birdhouses: See Rock City. Heed the advice. This kitschy attraction atop Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee displays our region's quirky sense of humor. But it also showcases its breathtaking beauty. Your kids can see seven states, stand under a waterfall, and take a walk through a cavern full of glowing gnome statues. There's nothing high-def or virtual reality about it―Rock City is just pure, simple fun.
Only in the South…would anybody think to take a narrow cave, call it Fat Man's Squeeze, and charge admission. Genius.
8. Watch the Blue Angels Soar
The United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs unforgettable practice air shows in Pensacola on most Tuesdays and Wednesdays from March through November. Seeing these jets twist, turn, and roll with the synchronicity of a dance troupe is mind-boggling at any age. Following the Wednesday practices, get pilots' autographs at the National Naval Aviation Museum, which shares a home with the Angels.
Only in the South...can you go to the beach and feel a tidal wave of patriotism.
9. Visit D.C.'s Museums
Our nation's capital is the South's cultural mecca. Here's a new way to see three of its iconic sights: Set out on a scavenger hunt. The first stop is Washington National Cathedral. Ask your kids to find the carved Darth Vader grotesque, added during the 1980s. (Hint: It's in the building's northwest corner.) Then tell them to touch a piece of the moon at the National Air and Space Museum. The last item: the Ruby Slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz, now at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. The first one to find all three wins a souvenir from mom and dad from our favorite kids' museum in the city: the International Spy Museum.
Only in the South…can you go museum hopping for three days straight and still have more to see.
10. Travel Through Time in Williamsburg
Your kids can see every key player in Southern society of the 1700s, and they can act the part. History at Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, means truly interactive entertainment. Try your hand at historic trades, from book binding and bricklaying to carpentry and engraving.
Only in the South…can kids best experience American life―from a time before there was an America.
11. Learn About Civil Rights
Add your name to the Southern Poverty Law Center's "Wall of Tolerance" in Montgomery, Alabama, at the Civil Rights Memorial Center. Explore exhibits about the Civil Rights Movement on a one-hour guided tour. It'll teach your kid about the dreams that started in the South and what it took to bring about lasting change in our country.
Only in the South…can you visit the Maya Lin-designed Civil Rights Memorial.
12. Take to Space
Let your kids imaginations run wild at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, voted our South's Best Museum in 2022. They can explore the outer bounds of the universe via interactive exhibits that put them in the shoes of astronauts. They'll love the rush of simulators like the Multi-Axis Trainer, which mimics the feeling of swirling through space, as well as the G-Force Accelerator and Moon Shoot, which recreate the feeling of a rocket launch.
Only in the South...can your kid be an astronaut for a day without ever leaving our atmosphere.
The Age-Appropriate Travel Guide
At what age should you take your kids to New Orleans? Or Disney World? Here are our recommendations.
Ages 3-5: New Orleans streetcar, Blue Angels, River Walk
Ages 6-8: Walt Disney World Resort, Rock City, Colonial Williamsburg
Ages 9-12: Horseback riding, Sun Studios and Graceland, D.C.'s museums, U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Ages 13-15: Blue crabs, Civil Rights Memorial Center