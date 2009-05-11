We're lucky that Walt Disney World Resort is in our backyard. With four parks to explore, there's no shortage of options, which can be both wonderful and overwhelming. Some tips to make the most of your trip: First, wait until your children are at least 6 years old to go. Before you go, visit Disney's website to order a free customized map with all the places you hope to visit. And finally, remember that planning is key to make sure your trip goes off without a hitch. For example, you can book seats for special character meals up to two months in advance.

Only in the South...can your little girl be transformed into a princess by a fairy godmother-in-training.