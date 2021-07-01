Charleston Food, Wine, and History Tour Rated Best Food Experience in the World in New Tripadvisor Awards
More to love from the South: the Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area was named the number one "experience" in America.
Hungry for an amazing excursion on vacation? Set your sights on Charleston, friends.
For Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Things to Do Awards, the company ranked the Top Food Experiences around the world, based on ratings from travelers who experienced them first-hand. Claiming the top spot was none other than Undiscovered Charleston: Half Day Food, Wine & History Tour with Cooking Class. The excursion is hosted by acclaimed local chef Forrest Parker and guests have the chance to learn about the culinary influences that shaped Charleston's food culture in an amazing outing that consists of a historical walking tour, live cooking demonstration at a restaurant, and lunch and wine pairing. The best tastings from the tour went to shrimp and grits and gazpacho dishes, and now we're definitely hungry.
In addition to Charleston earning this global accolade, it was also first on the list for the top 10 food experiences in the U.S., along with the 2-Hour Chattanooga Walking Food Tour in second, the Downtown Nashville Walking Food Tour in fourth, and Dallas Original Food: Wine and History Walking Tour in fifth. For number one "Experience" in the U.S., another Southern offering reigned supreme, with the Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area in Florida coming in first place. Rounding out the list for the South was Swim with the Manatees Includes In-Water Guide and Photographer in Crystal River, Florida, Classic Waco Tour: Best Sites & TV Highlights in Waco, Texas, and the Top Rated Wine and Shine Walking Tour in Gatlinburg in third, fourth, and fifth place on the top 10 Experiences in the U.S. list, respectively.
"When I think about what makes a trip truly unforgettable, it's those can't-miss and truly unique activities like a sunset sail with my family, a bike tour with the most hilarious and knowledgeable tour guide, or doing something out of my comfort zone, like ziplining through the forests of New Zealand,'' said Kate Urquhart, general manager, experiences at Tripadvisor, in a press release announcing this year's winners."With no other accolades of its scale, the Travelers' Choice Things to Do Awards are in a class of their own, highlighting activities travelers have determined are essential when visiting a destination."
We're definitely thinking about that gazpacho. Congratulations to everyone involved with this wonderful tour in Chucktown.