The Best Resorts To Stay In Across South Carolina
When it comes to resorts, South Carolina does it right. Whether you're looking to relax at a luxurious spa, stroll a sandy beachfront, or sit down to memorable meals, there's a resort in the Palmetto State with your name on it. Browse the amenities at these properties, and find what speaks to you. (There's plenty to choose from at each and every one.) The next step is booking a stay, packing your gear, and—finally—setting out on an adventure to a resort that feels like an oasis, whether it's a home away from home or just a break from the day to day. Rent bikes and pedal the sands. Order room service and enjoy the view from your windows. Find the poolside bar and relax awhile. Memories, and a whole lot of fun, await. Want to travel farther afield? Check out some of the best places to stay in every Southern state.
The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina
Mt Pleasant, South Carolina
This consistently lauded stay is a waterfront retreat near Charleston. Palmetto trees welcome you to the property, where you'll find wraparound porches, the serenity-inducing Estuary Spa, and a water taxi for ferrying you to downtown adventures. The abundance of patios and porches means that you'll get your fill of harbor breezes (and handcrafted cocktails to enjoy en plein air).
The Inn & Club at Harbour Town
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Book a stay at The Inn & Club at Harbour Town, part of The Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head, for a warm welcome and rooms with a view. The boutique luxury hotel has 60 guest rooms and offers opportunities for rounds of golf, swings on the tennis courts, and relaxation at the pool. You can also book private fishing charters, cruises, and boat tours at the nearby full-service marina.
Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Find pools galore at this Myrtle Beach resort. Sun, sand, and plenty of bright blue umbrellas and loungers await when you book a beachfront stay at this inviting spot. There are also indoor and outdoor pools, beach access, and opportunities for pampering at Hibiscus Spa. Open your windows to the beach air, enjoy a meal at the resort's restaurants, or stroll outside to the pool deck—there's fun to be had here.
Montage Palmetto Bluff
Bluffton, South Carolina
This Lowcountry property is situated along the May River in Bluffton, which means it has instant appeal—and a marina on the waterfront. Located between Hilton Head and the Georgia border, this resort is equal parts relaxation and adventure, as it has fantastic restaurants, a nature preserve, and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
The Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort
Hilton Head, South Carolina
Book a stay at The Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort and it won't be long until you're enjoying sea breezes. Dining, swimming, golfing, lounging on the sands—this resort has something for everyone. In addition to the resort's amenities, you can book packages (like the Family Fun Package with bike and kite rentals) to complement your stay.
The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Find a barrier island getaway at Kiawah Island Golf Resort—an oasis of sandy beachfronts and championship golf courses near Charleston. There's also decadent dining at the resort's many stellar restaurants, including Jasmine Porch and The Ocean Room. With so much to enjoy, you don't want to miss the opportunity to stay at this luxury property.
Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort
Isle of Palms, South Carolina
Head to Isle of Palms for a stay at Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort, a 1,600-acre property near Charleston that's a destination for golfing (the Links Course has Atlantic views) and enjoying the coastline. With plenty of pools, bike rentals, and opportunities to relax (check out the Spa at Sweetgrass, where you can contact the spa concierge to customize your stay), you'll never want your vacation to end.
The Willcox
Aiken, South Carolina
While not necessarily classified as a resort, you can find the epitome of South Carolina hospitality at this historic hotel, which is nestled in the resort town of Aiken. In addition to gracious accommodations, it also has fantastic dining offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and a relaxing spa, plus easy access to the town's shopping, antiquing, arts, equestrian, and cycling opportunities.