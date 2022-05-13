The Best Resorts To Stay In Across South Carolina

When it comes to resorts, South Carolina does it right. Whether you're looking to relax at a luxurious spa, stroll a sandy beachfront, or sit down to memorable meals, there's a resort in the Palmetto State with your name on it. Browse the amenities at these properties, and find what speaks to you. (There's plenty to choose from at each and every one.) The next step is booking a stay, packing your gear, and—finally—setting out on an adventure to a resort that feels like an oasis, whether it's a home away from home or just a break from the day to day. Rent bikes and pedal the sands. Order room service and enjoy the view from your windows. Find the poolside bar and relax awhile. Memories, and a whole lot of fun, await. Want to travel farther afield? Check out some of the best places to stay in every Southern state.