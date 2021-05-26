Immersive Sistine Chapel Exhibition Coming to Charleston
See a life-sized reproduction of Michelangelo’s masterpiece up-close in The Holy City.
The Renaissance masterpieces that adorn the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome are headed to Charleston this summer.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is described as a "life-sized, up-close, never-before-seen perspective" of Michelangelo's greatest works—no scaffolding or plane ticket required.
Produced by Special Entertainment Events (SEE), the exhibit features 34 massive reproductions of Sistine Chapel's frescoes. Each life-sized piece is printed on a special fabric that mimics the look and texture of the original. You can even see the brushstrokes.
"Our exhibit features life-sized [floor-to-ceiling] re-creations of the frescoes, making them almost look like we peeled the frescoes off the ceiling walls and are now taking them on a worldwide tour," Martin Biallas, the founder and CEO of SEE, told Chicago Sun-Times.
"It took us almost two years to find the right design, high-res images and the best fabric for printing the images so it would provide the right look and feel of a fresco. That wasn't easy. A fresco is when the artist paints on wet plaster and when it dries it absorbs the color and paint. An oil painting looks completely different."
The Charleston stop of the traveling exhibition follows successful legs in cities including Charlotte and Atlanta. It will also be stopping in San Antonio in June.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Charleston kicks off on July 6 and runs until August 22 at Festival Hall. Tickets, which are on sale now, are $20 for adults. It will take visitors roughly 60 to 90 minutes to walk among the panels.
Visit SistineChapelExhibit.com for more information.