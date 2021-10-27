The Rhett House Inn Now Offers Pat Conroy Tours of Beaufort, South Carolina

The “Prince of Scribes” package will give bookworms an inside look at Conroy’s life and work.

When author Pat Conroy had overnight guests visit him at his home in Beaufort, South Carolina, he would frequently send them down the road to stay at The Rhett House Inn. Now, The Rhett House Inn is returning the favor.

The beautiful Beaufort hotel has just unveiled a new package dedicated to the South Carolina literary icon. The "Prince of Scribes" package will give bookworms an inside look at Conroy's life and work.

Guests who book the package get a private tour of the Pat Conroy Literary Center, where the Prince of Tides author's legacy is honored through artifacts and through educational programs and special events. There's also a 90-minute Pat Conroy-themed golf cart tour with Beaufort Tours.

Future authors and devoted fans will also appreciate the private reading or writing workshop from one of the contributors from the book, Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy, a collection of essays about Conroy written by 67 of his fellow writers and friends. If you don't know the tome, don't worry. You'll get your very own copy to take home with you, too.

To truly honor Conroy's legacy and continue his work in the South's writing community, a portion of the proceeds from each package will be donated to the Pat Conroy Literary Center. Plus, guests get to stay at the elegant Rhett House Inn, right in the heart of Beaufort's Historic District.