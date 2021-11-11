Head to Myrtle Beach for the First Annual Winter Wonderland at the Beach Celebration

If festive fun is what you're after, check out this year's holiday happenings in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Every winter, visitors are encouraged to take part in all of the family fun that can be found along the Grand Strand, but this year, there's a new attraction to add to your calendar. The city's first annual Winter Wonderland at the Beach celebration invites visitors to get into the holiday spirit while taking advantage of beach breezes and mild winter weather.

Myrtle Beach's Winter Wonderland at the Beach event will take place from November 26, 2021, through January 2, 2022, and can be found at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place overlooking the beachfront and Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. According to a press release, "The holiday celebration will feature a covered, outdoor ice-skating rink; a walk-through lights experience; and additional holiday-themed offerings. After exploring the sparkling new experience, stroll down to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and beachfront for a bite to eat and festive holiday beverages."

During your visit to the Grand Strand, you can also bask in the area's many glittering lights displays. Start with the annual Great Christmas Light Show, which illuminates millions of lights along a drive through the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, and then make sure you don't miss Nights of a Thousand Candles, an event hosted by Brookgreen Gardens that lights up the botanical garden and preserve with candles and twinkling lights. There are plenty of holiday festivities to be found in and around Myrtle Beach, which makes it an ideal destination for a weekend trip this winter.

You can find more information, purchase tickets, and start planning your visit at winterwonderlandatthebeach.com, and for more Myrtle Beach happenings, be sure to check out visitmyrtlebeach.com.

WATCH: The Best Southern Cities for an Affordable Babymoon