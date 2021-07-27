Join Us In Charleston This December!
Illumination Charleston will take place December 2-5.
A weekend of inspired design, Southern culture, and holiday décor in Charleston, South Carolina.
This three-day event will be a gathering of the South's (and beyond!) most exciting tastemakers, designers, artisans, and personalities, as well as a celebration of the creative and welcoming spirit of Charleston. Join us for demonstrations, tours of historic houses, a market featuring the Southern Living Tastemakers, inspired vignettes at the historic Aiken-Rhett House, engaging talks from some of the brightest stars in the design world, and fabulous nighttime gatherings! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit illuminationcharleston.com.