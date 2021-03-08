Why Greenville Should Be on Your Travel Bucket List

The secret's out about this charming South Carolina city. Eat your way through a fantastic food scene, shop Southern treasures, and explore one of the region's best bike trails.

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, has undergone a true metamorphosis over the last 20 years, transforming from a little-known area to one of the most delicious and entertaining destinations in the Southeast. From near-endless options for local dining to outdoor activities, old-fashioned family fun, and lush green spaces, Greenville's grown up but stayed true to its roots: an emphasis on community and experience.

Where to Stay

In the heart of downtown, the 12-story The Westin Poinsett, which debuted in 1925 as the city's first skyscraper and hosted famous guests from Amelia Earhart to Bobby Kennedy, is all about traditional luxury (don't miss the afternoon tea service). For more intimate accommodations, check out Pettigru Place Bed & Breakfast, a six-room retreat located in one of the city's beautiful historic districts. For something more modern, AC Hotel Greenville opens in February, and the city's highly anticipated Grand Bohemian Hotel will welcome its first guests late this summer.

What to Do

As long as the weather's nice, plan to spend at least a morning (but ideally a day) exploring the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail. Walk, run, or bike this 22-mile trail system, which traverses along the Reedy River, an old railroad corridor, and city parks. Pop into Swamp Rabbit Café & Grocery along the trail for coffee, delicious pastries, and a wide selection of locally made items.

Downtown, the bountiful summer farmer's market is a must-visit. There are plenty of treasures to see on Main Street while you're there, too. Browse a curated collection of books by Southern authors at M. Judson Booksellers and Storytellers, catch a game of minor league Greenville Drive game at Fluor Field (a mini replica of Fenway Park), and pack a picnic to take to Falls Park on the Reedy with the only curved single-suspension cable foot bridge in the United States.

Where to Eat