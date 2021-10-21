Explore Outdoors This Fall in Columbia, South Carolina

Grab your walking shoes and set out on an adventure in Columbia.

Take advantage of the mild temperatures this fall with a jaunt to South Carolina's capital city. Columbia is a hub for family fun and weekend getaways in the center of the state. Start your vacation explorations in the outdoors meandering the city's parks and paddling its waterways, and you'll find that the adventures are endless.

Columbia's November temps typically hover the 70s before they dip into the winter chill, which means you can still enjoy the outdoors before coat-and-scarf weather sets in. A favorite destination in the Columbia area is Congaree National Park, the state's only national park. It's located south of the city and is bordered by the Congaree River. The waterway also flows through Columbia and is a great spot for activities like kayaking and canoeing. Visitors to Congaree National Park find bountiful opportunities for hiking, camping, and picnicking—as well as some of the tallest trees on the East Coast.

You can also take in the changing leaves at the Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden, Saluda Shoals Park, Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park, Harbison State Forest, and Sesquicentennial State Park.

Columbia also offers many opportunities to explore the arts and culture of the area. The Columbia Museum of Art is a popular attraction, and a Reconstruction Trail recently launched to highlight the experiences of Black Americans and the fight for civil rights. Another recent addition to Columbia's cityscape is the Anne Frank Center at the University of South Carolina, which is a partner to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and offers opportunities for discussion and learning.

Check out experiencecolubmiasc.com to find more information about the city and plan your trip.