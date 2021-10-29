Dabo and Kathleen Swinney Work Bojangles' Drive-thru to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

The cause is near and dear to the Clemson head coach and his family.

Bojangles' customers got a little more than just fried chicken when they were unexpectedly greeted by Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen at the drive-thru window Wednesday afternoon.

The National Championship-winning Clemson football coach visited the Pendleton Bojangles' as part of the Tigers for Tatas campaign to raise money for the fight against breast cancer.

Sporting a hot pink Clemson polo, Swinney handed out biscuits and sweet tea to customers, while Kathleen told them all about the cause. Breast cancer prevention hits close to home for the Swinneys, who lost Kathleen's older sister to the disease. Thanks to advancements made through early detection research, both Kathleen and her younger sister discovered they carry the BRCA gene mutation, information that may be the reason they're still alive today.

Breast cancer awareness and research is also a pillar of the Swinney's nonprofit organization Dabo's All In Team Foundation. Since 2009, the foundation has raised more than $1.4 million for breast cancer prevention, technology, research, and early detection. They added to that total on Wednesday with a $5,000 donation presented by Bojangles'.

All the money raised through Tigers for Tatas will go toward purchasing a second mobile mammography bus for the city. During her visit, Kathleen encouraged women to get a mammogram every year, stressing that early detection is key to survival.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. That's about 13% of the population.

"It's just a great time to honor people with breast cancer, remember loved ones lost from breast cancer, and just think about the fight and maybe something you can do personally to help," Kathleen told Fox Carolina about the month of October.

