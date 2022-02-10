South Carolina Rescue Completing "Bucket List" for Dog With Terminal Cancer
Staff at one South Carolina animal rescue are doing everything they can to make sure a senior dog with terminal cancer is getting the most out of his final days on Earth.
Teddy has been at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach since he was abandoned there in July.
"We came in one morning, heard some barking and he was out there," Meaghan Pitman, the shelter's marketing manager, told WSAV. "We noticed there was some sort of mass on his back end, and when that was examined by our vet, unfortunately, it was diagnosed as terminal cancer. It's also inoperable."
With no cure available, shelter staff started a bucket list to make Teddy's remaining days as pawsome as possible.
So far, Teddy has visited Ripley's Aquarium, spent a day as an honorary firefighter and police officer, and even ridden the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel. His next big adventure will be the rescue's 4th Annual Macaroni Mania event on Saturday, February 19.
"When he's done with the activity, his spirits really have risen," Pitman told WSAV. "He has a nice pep in his step, and he gets really spunky. So, it's really cool to see his little adventures making him so happy."
Teddy's time at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach has been special for him and the humans who have come to love him.
"Of course, we never like seeing an animal abandoned, but on one hand we are glad that whoever did drop him off, chose us and trusted us because having him here really has changed our lives," Pitman told the local news station. "We are all so bonded to him and love him."
Teddy isn't available for adoption due to his health. You can follow his bucket list adventures on the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach's Facebook page.