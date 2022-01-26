South Carolina Zoo Welcomes 5 Adorable Baby Otters
Congratulations are in order for a pair of South Carolina otters!
Lowcountry Zoo at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet is celebrating the birth of five adorable otter pups—three girls and two boys—this week. According to a Facebook post, the proud parents welcomed the brood during the winter storm that impacted the area last week.
"We have otter babies!" Brookgreen Gardens wrote alongside photos of the cute pups. "They will be with their mom for several weeks as they grow, bond and learn to swim before they are introduced to our exhibits. Stay tuned for updates and names!"
According to The State, this is the second litter for mom John and dad Elliott, who are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program. The program works to ensure that endangered and threatened species have healthy and diverse populations in zoos and aquariums around the world.
"John came to us from the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida. She was originally rescued in Florida's St. John's River, hence the name John. She is an excellent mother who successfully raised her last litter in early 2020," Andrea Demuth, Brookgreen's vice president and curator of zoo collections, said in a statement.
We can't wait to watch these sweet babies grow!