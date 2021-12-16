Nights of A Thousand Candles Is Back at South Carolina's Brookgreen Gardens
This year there is also a brand-new, additional festive exhibit.
Every holiday season, for over twenty years now, Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, turns into an illuminated holiday wonder known as Nights of A Thousand Candles. The Gardens spark to life each evening from the glow of more than 2,800 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights.
Visitors can walk the pathways among all the twinkle of the festive lights from 4pm to 9pm nightly while sipping on their favorite holiday beverage of choice: a warm cup of cider, cocoa, or wine. Your walk with have a soundtrack of holiday music and carolers singing. Each evening at 6:45 PM, you can witness "Lighting of the Trees" at the Leonard Pavilion. And have no fear of fickle winter weather, the event is rain or shine.
This year, there is even more to enjoy with the addition of an all-new exhibit. Treasured Holiday Memories, the new offering from Brookgreen, will offer a nostalgic celebration of Christmas that you won't want to miss. In a press statement, the new addition is described as:
"Inside Brookgreen's Rosen Galleries, Christmas trees will be adorned with period ornaments and vintage toys from the Victorian era through the 1980s. Model trains from Lionel, American Flyer, and Bachmann, will chug through miniature Christmas villages like Charles Dickens' Victorian England and a quaint snowy town with charming houses and churches. There will also be an amusement park and pavilion emulating the views and sounds of the historic Myrtle Beach Pavilion. Outside, a G scale train will travel a track past a railway station and roundhouse, through an Old West town and even down a replica of the 700 block of Georgetown's historic Front Street."
The trains will only run during the evening events of Nights of a Thousand Candles but the Rosen Galleries will be open during the day and entry is included with daytime admission.
Tickets to the nightly events are limited due to COVID restrictions so they must be purchased ahead of time. For more info check here.
Nights of a Thousand Candles runs all the way through the season until January 2.