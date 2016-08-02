The South's Best Soul Food

Soul food is at a crossroads. On one end, there's a half-century of cookbooks, restaurants, and television shows honoring the potlikker tradition. On the other hand, more and more down-home joints close their doors every day, while up-and-coming restaurants borrow the soul food label to convey authenticity. It's a head-scratching mix of adoration and condemnation: Some love it for its greasy deliciousness, and others shun it for its deep-fried ways. But in the South, new life is springing from the barbecue joints, old-school buffets, and fish houses of yore. Chefs are embracing the recipes passed down by their elders while also taking inspiration from global cuisines to create a bountiful spread of healthful, innovative, and—yes—traditional menus. Though the food may look and taste a bit different, these restaurants still set the most welcoming of tables.