Best Small-Town Getaways
Sometimes you want to get away from it all, and these small towns are the perfect places for weekend getaways. Look no further for Southern vacation ideas. You'll find everything from beautiful beaches tucked near the coast to fine dining on the edge of a forest. Here are our picks for the best small-town getaways. You may not be sure how to pronounce it, but Natchitoches, Louisiana, is the state's oldest town and one of our favorite weekend getaways. Relax by the river, and then spend a night listening to the blues in Greenwood, Mississippi. Take a steam bath at Eureka Springs, watch the races in Georgetown, Kentucky, or enjoy a glass of wine in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. You'll love weekend getaways to every one of these beautiful small towns. So when you begin to think about vacation ideas, think small: small towns, that is, because these weekend getaways will leave you wishing you could stay.
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Fernandina Beach is unpretentious and patient. One of the most fought-over towns in America (starting in 1565 when the Spanish threw out the French, only to be thrown out by the British in 1702), it has learned to take what comes and take it easy.
Highlands, North Carolina
Within the Nantahala National Forest (near the area where Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina all meet), Highlands is a quiet mountain retreat about three hours away from the big-city bustle of Atlanta and four hours from Charlotte, North Carolina. Its downtown and the surrounding country-side are filled with fine art galleries, white-tablecloth restaurants, and some of the state's most scenic fall color spots.
St. Michaels, Maryland
Once one of the most vibrant ship building and fishing centers on the Chesapeake Bay, today the town about 50 miles southeast of Annapolis contains one of the largest collections of restored 18th-century buildings in Maryland. Elegant and earthy, St. Michaels knows how to party like a gentleman and a sailor—all at the same time.
Natchitoches, Louisiana
Set beside the Cane River Lake, Natchitoches (Nack-a-tish) might be considered New Orleans's older, calmer sister. Settled by the French in 1714 (four years before her rowdier sibling to the south), the state's oldest town spices up its white-columned, Southern plantation lifestyle with hearty pinches of Creole and Cajun influences.
Granbury, Texas
Nestled in the Brazos River Valley about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury was reborn in 1969 when part of the Brazos was dammed to create Lake Granbury. The lake project also helped revitalize the town's courthouse square, which became the first town square in Texas to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Greenwood, Mississippi
Sleep the day away at The Alluvian Hotel, then sit down to a bowl of ropa vieja (Cuban beef stew) and late-night Delta blues at the Blue Parrot Café.
For more information: greenwoodms.org
Leipers Fork, Tennessee
Spend a couple of hours browsing the antiques stores and art galleries on Old Hillsboro Road, then listen to local songwriters sing their latest at Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant.
For more information: leipersforkvillage.com
Abbeville, South Carolina
Enjoy a just-right ribeye steak at the Windows on Main restaurant before walking across Court Square to catch a show at the 101-year-old Abbeville Opera House.
For more information: abbevillecitysc.sc.gov
Photo: Belmont Inn, belmontinn.net
Milton, Delaware
Sample the latest brews at the Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, then top that off with a cone of old-fashioned strawberry sweetness at King's Homemade Ice Cream Shop (pictured).
For more information: historicmilton.com
Georgetown, Kentucky
Pick up some handmade Kentucky crafts at The Scott County Arts & Cultural Center, then pick a winner during a fall Thoroughbred race at Keeneland in nearby Lexington.
For more information: georgetownky.com
Mentone, Alabama
Take in mountain views from the rim of Little River Canyon, stop by the 104-foot thundering drop of DeSoto Falls (pictured), and then head back to the Mountain Laurel Inn to watch the sun set from a front porch rocker.
For more information: mentonealabama.org
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Get a steam and a massage in a downtown spa before heading out to the Grande Taverne restaurant for a pan-roasted Arkansas "Hawg" chop.
For more information: eurekasprings.org
Jenks, Oklahoma
Watch sharks swim overhead in the Oklahoma Aquarium's shark tunnel, then enjoy a cold beverage on the RiverWalk Crossing (pictured)—high above fish in the Arkansas River.
For more information: jenks.com
Senoia, Georgia
Fill up on brunch (fab biscuits!) at The Veranda Historic Bed and Breakfast, then bargain-hunt at Hollberg's Fine Furniture and drive an hour south to pretty Callaway Gardens.
For more information: senoia.com
Photo: Callaway Gardens
Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
Soak in a mineral bath before heading to Panorama at the Peak restaurant for a mountain view-filled meal made with local produce. Try the sherry Drunken Mushrooms.
For more information: berkeleysprings.com
Photo: Berkeley Springs State Park
Middleburg, Virginia
Grab a basket at the Market Salamander for a picnic in Sky Meadows State Park, west of town.
For more information: middleburgonline.com
Photo: Goodstone Inn & Estate, goodstone.com
Ste. Genevieve, Missouri
Try a glass of dry Chauvin at the Charleville Vineyard Tasting Room before setting out to tour other wineries around Ste. Genevieve.
For more information: ste-genevieve.com