The 17 Best Small Towns in the South for a Romantic Getaway

Sprinkled across the South, there is love in the air. Between the mountains and along the ocean's waves, you can find a small town imploring to be the site of your next romantic getaway. Culinary lessons, wine tastings, and spa retreats have a romantic twist when sharing them with someone you love. The charming inns and eclectic shops are a great way to get lost in the moment while browsing and relaxing the day away.

Whether you and your partner are looking to experience something new or find a quiet place to spend time together, you can find it in the South. From the candle-lit dinners near the beach to a bit of seclusion in the country, there's a romantic getaway waiting for you in these 17 small towns.