The 17 Best Small Towns in the South for a Romantic Getaway
Sprinkled across the South, there is love in the air. Between the mountains and along the ocean's waves, you can find a small town imploring to be the site of your next romantic getaway. Culinary lessons, wine tastings, and spa retreats have a romantic twist when sharing them with someone you love. The charming inns and eclectic shops are a great way to get lost in the moment while browsing and relaxing the day away.
Whether you and your partner are looking to experience something new or find a quiet place to spend time together, you can find it in the South. From the candle-lit dinners near the beach to a bit of seclusion in the country, there's a romantic getaway waiting for you in these 17 small towns.
Pack your bags!
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Replicate the puppy love thrill of a classic carnival ride spin at The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel. After hiking on one of the Smokies ' trails and observing one heck of a view, your tired limbs earned a well-deserved rest. Book a couple's massage at the St. Somewhere Spa at the Margaritaville Island Hotel to pamper those previously mentioned limbs. Hungry? The Local Goat serves dinner for two, where the chocolate peanut butter pie will be a talking point for years to come.
Beaufort, North Carolina
See wild horses like never before with a kayak or stand-up paddleboard outing with Beaufort Paddle. After a busy morning, you can satiate your appetite with a guided culinary tour with Hungry Town Guided Tours. Cap off your evening with a toast at a waterfront cafe before retreating to your B&B, like Victorian-style Pecan Tree Inn or the Inn on Turner, complete with a lush garden-side fire pit.
Williamsburg, Virginia
Founded in 1638, the history, architecture, and welcoming locals make it easy in this classic American town to fall in love again. Treat yourself to a Sugar "Kiss" Manicure/Pedicure at The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg or a horse-drawn carriage ride around town before tucking in for the night. Book a room at the Williamsburg Inn for a luxury experience with old-world charm. P.S. If you can time your stay, may we suggest the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra for a night with Beethoven or Bach?
Oxford, Mississippi
An hour outside of Memphis, you'll feel far removed from city life in this northern Mississippi town that will have bookish fans going wild. Begin your literary love affair by visiting William Faulkner's grand estate, Rowan Oak, and following up with a trip to the University of Mississippi Museum. In town, browse Square Books or search for Greek and Roman antiquities. To round out your couples' getaway, book a reservation at one of the Graduate Oxford restaurants for some Southern classics.
Ellicott City, Maryland
If your idea of romance counts cornhole and craft beer amongst its ranks, this Maryland city is calling your name. For this beer and game combo, visit Manor Hill Brewing, where rolling hills and fragrant hops set the perfect backdrop for an anniversary or Valentine's Day celebration. Take a 15-minute drive or Uber to The Iron Bridge Wine Co. in nearby Columbia for dinner. This tiny bistro is a gateway to a traditional European atmosphere with the warm glow of candles and the smell of mushroom risotto and duck cassoulet. With your home base as Turf Valley Resort, make a pit stop at Shapeshifter's at The Cycle Mill for a couple's Shiatsu Workshop. Energize your chi ("breath of life") like never before.
Greenwood, Mississippi
Venture to this Mississippi Delta town where you can unplug from your devices and dial into the peaceful Tallahatchie Flats experience. A group of cabins is available for rent on the river bend. After perusing the offerings at Turnrow Book Co., form a reading circle with your better half at the café. When that five o'clock thirst slinks in, visit a local vineyard to sip on Delta wines as you contemplate extending your trip for just one more day.
Georgetown, South Carolina
Start your vacation with a stroll along Front Street and the Harborwalk as you browse high-end furniture shops and funky boutiques. Let Cupid kindly guide you on a boat ride through the area on Lowcountry Tours. For your accommodations, with a dream-like oak tree-lined front included, book a room at 620 Prince, an elegant bed and breakfast in a renovated 19th-century home. You can also consider an overnight at Mansfield Plantation, dating back to 1718 and situated on almost 1,000 private acres.
Leiper's Fork, Tennessee
Just outside of Franklin, this town of 650 residents, there's an unofficial rule that all restaurants and businesses must offer a porch, rocking chairs, and fire pits—with free S'mores ingredients sitting by the fire pits, of course. Explore the village's art galleries and shops to fill your days, dine at the new restaurant 1892, and toast your love at Leiper's Fork Distillery or over late-night drinks and open mic nights at Fox & Locke.
Jekyll Island, Georgia
This barrier island has the Southern charm staples, including live oaks draped in Spanish Moss, golden salt marches, and a resort that may have leaped off the pages of a Gilded Age novel. The Jekyll Island Club Resort is an oceanfront hideaway with bike rentals, croquet, and even expertly packed picnic baskets. Grab some books and a blanket and snuggle up on Driftwood Beach, which regularly snags awards for "most romantic beach."
Daufuskie Island, South Carolina
Go for a special horseback tour of the island, complete with white sand beaches, wooded trails, and plenty of wildlife. Clink glasses with your partner at the Daufuskie Island Company, a distillery perched on a picturesque pond. Under the watchful eye of oak trees, check out art galleries and restaurants before tucking into a vacation rental—which runs from lavish oceanfront mansions to the isolated villa.
Deep Creek Lake, Maryland
How does a fairy tale ski resort in Maryland sound? Every day at Wisp Resort brings something different, where you can ski, snowshoe, or ice skate to your heart's content. If you're not staying at Wisp, indulge in bed and breakfast at Lake Pointe Inn. While in town, be sure to hike to Muddy Creek Falls, which freezes in the winter, for a panoramic view, unlike anything you've ever seen.
Blue Ridge, Georgia
For a secluded mountain getaway, try Aska Lodge Bed & Breakfast, which you'll quickly want to make an annual tradition. If you can peel yourself away from the seclusion of a mountain inn, go for a hike or scenic drive. Revisit your high school dating days with a show at the Swan Drive-In Theatre. Another night, be sure to indulge in modern Southern fare at Harvest on Main.
Wimberley, Texas
Only 45 minutes outside of Austin, you'll feel in another universe in this inviting small town known for Jacob's Well, an artesian well roughly 140-feet deep. Get the adrenaline pumping with Wimberley Zipline Adventures, or enjoy a more leisurely day at Wimberley Valley Winery or Middleton Brewing. For memorable accommodations, kick your feet up at Blair House Inn, where you'll never want to say goodbye after a day of relaxing spa treatments.
Fredericksburg, Texas
It's a no-brainer that Texas wine country is ideal for a couple's trip. Fredericksburg's German-influenced architecture, welcoming hospitality, and wine prove it. Visit the Tuscan-inspired Grape Creek Vineyards or grab a rocking chair and stemware and make yourself at home at the Hoffman Haus. This bed and breakfast has a Sweetheart Special that includes two massages, a floral arrangement, champagne, and chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Harrodsburg, Kentucky
The Beaumont Inn had us at "personalized bourbon tasting with the innkeeper." It will also have you with its sprawling grounds, outdoor tree swing, and award-winning food. Try kayaking or canoeing on the Kentucky River to observe the conservation of this rare ecosystem. During the winter, you can stroll around the downtown art galleries and shops or book a stay at the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.
Washington, Virginia
It doesn't get much better than the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Especially in "Little Washington," where time has a way of slowing down. The small town's Historic District houses horses, a flock of sheep, chickens, and a llama in an ornate adobe complete with stained glass windows. Book your stay at Le Fay Cottage, a quick stroll away from Little Washington Winery and Brewery. You can't go wrong with dinner at the Inn at Little Washington, especially when paired with a show with your beloved at Little Washington Theatre.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina
This Blue Ridge town even has romantic folklore. For two peas in a High Country pod, make pit stops at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum before eating at the Bistro Roca or the Restaurant at Gideon's Ridge. Beginner skiers may also enjoy Appalachian Ski Mtn, with a vertical drop of 365 feet and the longest run clocking in at an approachable half-mile (both clothing and equipment rental are on-site). Luxuriate in a spa treatment and the indoor heated pool at Bob Timberlake Inn at Chetola Resort before watching the flames flicker in your in-room fireplace.