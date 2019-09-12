The South's Best Small-Town Diners
If you set out to list all of the South's best diners, you'd be busy for a while. These nostalgic spots have distinctive decor and familiar menus, but they're all unique in their own ways. Plenty of them are located in Southern small towns. They're spots where your bacon and eggs come with a side of "Hello, how's the family," and "eat up." They provide more than just a meal, though the meals at these Southern spots can't be beat. Whether you're ordering a stack of pancakes or a dinnertime burger, these are our go-to spots for our favorite diner dishes. From Oklahoma to Georgia, south to Florida and north to West Virginia, there's a local diner in your area that's saving you a seat. So browse these restaurants' menus online, round up the family, pull up a chair, and sit awhile. These great small-town diners will open up their doors and their hearts to you. Come hungry.
The Breakfast Club
- Tybee Island, Georgia
- This spot has been a town favorite since 1976. It's known for its omelets and signature breakfast dishes, all of which come with signature Tybee flair.
- Visit The Breakfast Club.
The Diner
- Norman, Oklahoma
- The home of The Diner in Norman, Oklahoma, is part of a century-long tradition of eateries. This popular spot is famed for its "Eggaritto" and selection of fluffy pancakes.
- Visit The Diner.
Howley's Restaurant
- West Palm Beach, Florida
- This West Palm Beach staple was established in 1950, and it's still going strong, providing a big menu of classic Southern dishes—and more than a few beachy breakfast cocktails.
- Visit Howley's Restaurant.
Mel's Classic Diner
- Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- This Pigeon Forge institution will transport you. It's got red-and-white booths, black-and-white checked floors, and a menu of all-American bites for a truly nostalgic diner experience.
- Visit Mel's Classic Diner.
Mountain View Diner
- Charles Town, West Virginia
- This popular diner opened its doors in 2000, and it's still serving a great selection of dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, some of which have traditional Greek influences. (Plus, homemade pie for dessert!)
- Visit Mountain View Diner.
Strawn's Eat Shop
- Shreveport, Louisiana
- The flagship location of this Louisiana-favorite spot is a Shreveport original. While not technically in a small town, it still feels like Mayberry when you take a seat and order up. This shop is famed for its icebox pies and pancakes as well as the murals on the walls inside.
- Visit Strawn's Eat Shop.
Thunderbird Cafe
- McGaheysville, Virginia
- This go-to Virginia diner serves up all-day, made-from-scratch breakfast (plus a great lunch and dinner service) deep in the Shenandoah Valley.
- Visit Thunderbird Cafe.
What are your favorite small-town diners in the South? Do you have a local diner where you're a regular?