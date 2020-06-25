8 Dreamy, Secluded Cabins for the Ultimate Socially Distanced Summer Escape

If you’re like many of us, month three of sheltering in place has definitely taken its toll. You’ve baked all there is to bake (or have you?), DIY’d ‘til you can’t DIY anymore, and stared at the same old walls for longer than you care to remember.

The signs are clear: You need a vacation. And while beaches and theme parks have started to reopen, if you’re still a tad cautious of crowds, here’s a vacation solution that’s just perfect: a cabin in the middle of (almost) nowhere.

According to Vrbo, that’s exactly what travelers seem to be pining for as they shop for their next getaway. Of all the homes favorited on the rental site as of late, nearly a third have been dreamy cabins, from luxurious chalets to rustic Lincoln Log escapes. And thankfully, a good deal of them happen to be in the South (translation: no airplanes needed to get there!).

Our quick search revealed swoon-worthy mountain and lake escapes from West Virginia to Tennessee. Some are romantic little hideaways with hot tubs and long porches, while others are fully outfitted with movie theaters, game rooms, and multiple bedrooms to fit the whole family. While each getaway has its own perks (and quirks), they also share one attractive thing in common: They all make social distancing extremely easy … and actually enjoyable.

Here are 8 cozy little getaways we’ve added to our wish lists: