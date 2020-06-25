8 Dreamy, Secluded Cabins for the Ultimate Socially Distanced Summer Escape
If you’re like many of us, month three of sheltering in place has definitely taken its toll. You’ve baked all there is to bake (or have you?), DIY’d ‘til you can’t DIY anymore, and stared at the same old walls for longer than you care to remember.
The signs are clear: You need a vacation. And while beaches and theme parks have started to reopen, if you’re still a tad cautious of crowds, here’s a vacation solution that’s just perfect: a cabin in the middle of (almost) nowhere.
According to Vrbo, that’s exactly what travelers seem to be pining for as they shop for their next getaway. Of all the homes favorited on the rental site as of late, nearly a third have been dreamy cabins, from luxurious chalets to rustic Lincoln Log escapes. And thankfully, a good deal of them happen to be in the South (translation: no airplanes needed to get there!).
Our quick search revealed swoon-worthy mountain and lake escapes from West Virginia to Tennessee. Some are romantic little hideaways with hot tubs and long porches, while others are fully outfitted with movie theaters, game rooms, and multiple bedrooms to fit the whole family. While each getaway has its own perks (and quirks), they also share one attractive thing in common: They all make social distancing extremely easy … and actually enjoyable.
Here are 8 cozy little getaways we’ve added to our wish lists:
Charming A-Frame, Wardensville, West Virginia
Nestled on five acres of wooded hillside in George Washington National Forest, this renovated A-frame cabin boasts an open-plan living area, large picture windows, and accommodations for up to six people. While you won’t see many people during your stay here, as the listing says, “it’s not uncommon to wake up to deer peering through the bedroom window.”
Rent it: From $123 per night, airbnb.com
Riverfront Beauty, Asheville, North Carolina
For those who want seclusion with a taste of civilization, this four-sleeper Asheville cabin is peaceful and private yet just minutes from downtown where takeout and plenty of locally brewed six-packs await. As an added bonus for the germ-conscious, the renovated retreat is ozone sanitized between guests.
Rent it: $300 per night, vrbo.com
Canopy Blue Luxury Treehouse, Blue Ridge, Georgia
Sleep among the treetops in this wooded escape overlooking a lush national forest. The quirky, three-level rental sleeps six, with bunk accommodations and a swinging bed occupying the third floor loft. And that’s not all the kids will love—the treehouse also offers a hot tub, 1,200 square feet of deck space, and easy access to a popular hiking trail right outside the front door.
Rent it: $240 per night, vrbo.com
Luxury Mountainview Cabin, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
With a name like “Absolutely Heaven,” you can expect this 10-sleeper mountain chalet to be pretty dreamy—and it totally is. Aside from the stunning views afforded by the fully outfitted deck, the rental offers plenty of enticing amenities inside, including a chef’s kitchen, game room, and movie theater equipped with comfy recliner seats.
Rent it: $399 per night; vrbo.com
Lake Chatuge Overlook, Hiawassee, Georgia
Talk about views. Not only does this cute little cabin offer gorgeous vistas over Lake Chatuge, it also showcases the mountains and lovely foliage in the fall months. Two levels and a loft can accommodate six people.
Rent it: $186 per night; airbnb.com
Bear View, Townsend, Tennessee
Escape to the mountains on a budget in this adorable studio cabin. The ideal couples retreat, the pint-sized rental includes a private deck, hot tub, gas fireplace, kitchen, and king-sized bed—AKA everything you’d need for a week kicking back in the Smokies.
Rent it: $61 per night, airbnb.com
The Eagles Perch, Mentone, Alabama
Sitting at the highest point in the charming town of Mentone, this quintessential log cabin features a dreamy front porch and rustic wood-clad interior thoughtfully outfitted with antiques and vintage artwork. Located just a mile from downtown and a stone’s throw from waterfalls, canyons, and trails, there’s plenty of afternoon fun within reach—but you’ll want to be sure to make it back before sunset to take in the stunning views.
Rent it: $167 per night, vrbo.com
Cozy Bohemian Cabin, Wimberley, Texas
If staying comfy and connected while sheltering in solitude is at the top of your list, this contemporary escape perched on 10 private acres in the Texas Hill Country is for you. With room for four, the cottage is beautifully outfitted indoors with an open plan and eclectic, 70s-inspired décor (plus WiFi and satellite TV). Outdoors, a hot tub, fire pit, and hammocks offer loads of space for nighttime stargazing (which you won’t want to miss in this International Dark Sky City).
Rent it: $245 per night, airbnb.com