19 Retro Hotels in the South That Feel Like a Stylish Step Back in Time

One of the great pleasures of traveling around the South is staying in a wide variety of hotels that have been deliberately designed to reflect their historic roots. It doesn't matter if they're original buildings that have been modernized or new-built facilities that replicate pre-existing architecture, or if they're located in cities, set against mountains, or perched by lakes. We admire these treasures equally—for both their iconic history, as well as the reimagined present that we get to enjoy today.

If you're eager to plan a nostalgic trip down memory lane or a stylish blast to the past, look no further. We've rounded up 19 of our favorite retrofitted hotels across the South, from a beach casual-meets-Art-Deco revamp on the coast of Florida, to a funky, boho-style beauty in Charleston, to an upscale motor lodge in Austin, Texas. These hotels and destinations are worth planning an old-school road trip for—and we've got a recommendation for every kind of traveler, whether you're looking to toast to the 1920s at a bustling city hotel bar or relax in a 1960s-style living room reminiscent of your childhood.