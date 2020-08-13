8 Secluded Southern Stays Where the Views Don't Get Any Better

When shopping for a vacation rental, most of us have a list of would-be-nice qualities we look for in a place. Maybe it's a close proximity to your favorite beach bar or a house with enough bedrooms to fit all your friends. But when the year is 2020, and the conditions are calling for an abandonment of all your usual rental must-haves, there's only one thing that can make up for a loss of vacation normalcy: a ridiculously good view. (Okay, that and a fully stocked wet bar.)

Thankfully, the South is rife with breathtaking panoramas, from the piercing aqua seas of the Florida Keys to the picturesque peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains. And there are more than enough dreamy pads you can rent to enjoy those spectacular views from the comfort of your (temporary) home. Here are eight we're eyeing for our next getaway.