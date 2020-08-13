8 Secluded Southern Stays Where the Views Don't Get Any Better
When shopping for a vacation rental, most of us have a list of would-be-nice qualities we look for in a place. Maybe it's a close proximity to your favorite beach bar or a house with enough bedrooms to fit all your friends. But when the year is 2020, and the conditions are calling for an abandonment of all your usual rental must-haves, there's only one thing that can make up for a loss of vacation normalcy: a ridiculously good view. (Okay, that and a fully stocked wet bar.)
Thankfully, the South is rife with breathtaking panoramas, from the piercing aqua seas of the Florida Keys to the picturesque peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains. And there are more than enough dreamy pads you can rent to enjoy those spectacular views from the comfort of your (temporary) home. Here are eight we're eyeing for our next getaway.
Upscale Blue Ridge Cabin: Maggie Valley, North Carolina
We think we've found the perfect perch for evening book time, morning meditation, afternoon cocktails or… basically anything else. This three-bedroom cabin sports cozy wood interiors and wraparound decks for taking in those endlessly green vistas.
Rent it: $216 per night; airbnb.com
Tahiti-Style Bungalow: Crescent City, Florida
So you can't fly to the Maldives for vacay this year (bummer, right!?). But you can sleep in an overwater bungalow with 360-degree water views. This little cottage is perched at the end of a 250-foot-long dock in the middle of Florida's Crescent Lake (just west of Daytona Beach). If you're an angler, the two-bedroom home is even more appealing: According to the listing, freshwater fishing is good almost year-round, particularly with large-mouth bass.
Rent it: $265 per night; vrbo.com
Mountain Octagon: West Augusta, Virginia
"Designed like an umbrella perched on the side of a mountain," this window-wrapped Virginia yurt is the perfect socially distanced escape for those looking to disconnect. "The vaulted ceilings and glass walls let you feel like you're floating in the trees," says the listing. But you don't have to get too comfy if you don't want: the rental is just 25 minutes from Staunton and 45 minutes from Charlottesville.
Rent it: $181 per night; airbnb.com
Social Distancing in the Smokies: Tallassee, Tennessee
Just because you're going off the grid doesn't mean you need to completely disconnect. This secluded cabin in the middle of Smoky Mountains is equipped with high-speed WiFi so you can tackle all your family's WFH and distance learning responsibilities from paradise. And the best part? When the clock strikes five, the mountaintop hot tub with drop-dead gorgeous views awaits.
Rent it: $107 per night; airbnb.com
Eagle's Nest: Bryson City, North Carolina
Feel like you're soaring above the clouds in this private cabin perched on 12 acres of picturesque landscape. While the stellar views of Fontana Lake and Great Smoky Mountains National Park are the ultimate show stealers, the interiors of this two-bedroom escape aren't too shabby either: Built and designed by local artists, the home features handmade furniture, one-of-a-kind artwork, and an updated, modern kitchen and bath.
Rent it: $255 per night; vrbo.com
Charming Lakefront Cottage: Gainesville, Georgia
Experience the unmatched serenity of lakefront living in this eight-sleeper cottage perched on Georgia's Lake Lanier. When you're not kicking back on the private covered dock, steal away to the home's two enclosed sunrooms, where you can dine, lounge, or play ping pong while savoring those precious lake views.
Rent it: $264 per night; airbnb.com
Private Island Retreat: Longboat Key, Florida
If you take social distancing very seriously, you might want to look at this rental, where a body of water separates your family from everyone else. Located on an island in the middle of the Sarasota Bay, this three-level, three-bedroom home boasts a double-height great room with walls of windows for taking in the views. There's also a private dock and 200-foot sandy beach where you'll have a front row seat to the "world-renowned sunsets" the area is famous for. Need we say more?
Rent it: $478 per night; airbnb.com
Pine Mountain Cabin: Sevierville, Tennessee
You'll have a hard time deciding exactly where to enjoy your happy hour glass of wine in this rustic cabin, but here are a few great contenders: in the upstairs game loft, the on-deck hot tub, or (our personal favorite) the master bedroom's window-facing jacuzzi tub.
Rent it: $173 per night; airbnb.com