This Raleigh Nature Preserve Is Hiding a Secret Fairy Village

When Dr. Annie Louise Wilkerson died in 2005, she left her sprawling 157-acre property to the City of Raleigh with the condition that it become a Nature Preserve Park. Wilkerson, one of the first female physicians in the state of North Carolina, wanted Raleigh's future generations to enjoy time in nature just as she had.

Today, the Annie Louise Wilkerson, M.D. Nature Preserve Park is being managed according to her vision.

"That includes conservation, protecting rare and endangered species, education, and offering families opportunities for the simple enjoyment of being in nature, with trails and forest areas set aside for children to play," Preserve Manager Bryan England told Southern Living.

And… a "fairy village."

The Wilkerson fairy village is accessible down a short trail. It's a quiet, forested area for families to enjoy spending time in nature and use their imaginations together by crafting small "fairy houses" out of readily available biodegradable materials like wood and leaves.

Image zoom Credit: Annie Louise Wilkerson, M.D. Nature Preserve Park

The village wasn't a part of the late doctor's plan. It simply evolved, and continues to thanks to a steady stream of creative visitors.

Because natural materials tend to return to nature rather quickly, the look of the fairy village is constantly changing, so mortals can expect something new each time they visit.

All the park asks is that visitors not disturb or take anything from living plants in the forest. "Other than that, there's no wrong way to build a fairy house!" England notes.