The Prettiest Beach Town in Every State
From East Coast to West, the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes, here are the most picturesque spots in every beachy state.
Fairhope, Alabama
This gem on Mobile Bay along the shimmering Gulf of Mexico has a sweet little downtown complete with a waterfront park, a pair of lovely beaches, and a fishing pier. An added (and somewhat secret) charm: Point Clear is located just to the south, with a stunning bayside walking path that begins from the equally picturesque and gracious Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa.
Homer, Alaska
Widely known as the Halibut Fishing Capital of the World, this colorful little city perched on Kachemak Bay at the southern tip of the Kenai Peninsula has one of the most spectacular backdrops in the 50 states: the glacier-graced Kenai mountains. The Homer Spit, a 4½ mile curl of granite and sand, is lined with restaurants, hotels, campgrounds, and the lively Homer Boat Harbor.
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
It's stiff competition to rise to the number one prettiest beach town in this state, lined with beauty from La Jolla to Crescent City. Still, this idyllic village that has drawn artists, writers, and romantics for generations can't be topped for its mix of pale-sand beaches, windswept vistas, and unforgettable architecture.
Stonington Borough, Connecticut
Fulfill that New England sea captain fantasy in this village lined with beautifully restored 18th- and 19th-century buildings practically surrounded by water on its narrow peninsula that pokes into Fisher's Island Sound and Little Narragansett Bay.
Bethany Beach, Delaware
Bethany Beach is a family-friendly town with its nostalgic, pedestrian-only boardwalk and mile-long strand right on the Atlantic. The Delaware shoreline delights with mechanical cleaning three times a week to maintain the real postcard image of the Atlantic Shoreline.
St. Augustine, Florida
From the ramparts of its 17th-century Castillo de San Marcos to the old-world streetscapes of the historic district and its oak-canopied roads, this storied city on Florida's Atlantic coastline doesn't take a bad photo. This picturesque town includes seven white-sand beautiful beaches, stretching from Vilano Beach in the north to Crescent Beach in the south.
Tybee Island, Georgia
Named one of the Best Places To Live on the Coast in 2019, this barrier island beach town is a stone's throw from the numerous refinements of Savannah. Tybee Island offers the perfect complement of colorful and tiny cottages, seafood shacks, and miles of wide Atlantic-facing beaches.
Kailua, Hawaii
First, we're talking Hawaii—every town in this remarkable archipelago state is a contender for the most beautiful place you've ever seen. Among those idylls, this slender strand along Oahu's windward shore is home to not one but two public beaches that take the breath out of breathtaking. Surrounded by steep emerald slopes and carved quietly by rivers that flow into Kailua Bay. The quiet Kailua welcomes visitors searching for extraordinary beauty, a serene lifestyle, small-scale neighborhoods of single-family homes, and uninterrupted vistas.
Chicago, Illinois
Okay, okay, it's not a town. It's one of the largest and most vibrant metropolises in the nation. Chicago has a bona fide beach scene, and it's the prettiest and most amazing along Illinois' 63-mile coastline along spectacular Lake Michigan. It's also one of the most architecturally rich cities in the world, so there's that. Hit the beach, gawk at the skyline, and give credit where credit is due.
Beverly Shores, Indiana
Where else can you enjoy pale-sand beaches on Lake Michigan and keep company with historic homes brought (by barge!) from the Chicago World's Fair in 1933? Only in this little-known and remarkable enclave surrounded by the equally impressive Indiana Dunes National Park.
Grand Isle, Louisiana
Perched near the toe of Louisiana's boot, this barrier island has survived more than its share of challenges from both Mother Nature (hurricanes) and Modern Man (oil spills). But Grand Isle has survived, and beautifully so. Renowned for its fishing and bird habitat, this town is a little-known gem on the Gulf of Mexico.
Kennebunkport, Maine
Maine rightly calls itself Vacationland, and you'd be hard-pressed to choose among the colorful hamlets that line its sandy and rocky shorelines. Kennebunkport is home to small shops, elegant ship captains' homes, fishing ports, gorgeous hotels, dreamy campgrounds, and sandy beaches. Pure Maine beauty and its home to one of the most iconic seafood dives in America put this magical little town at the top of the heap.
St. Michaels, Maryland
This gorgeous Eastern Shore enclave has everything in spades—a spectacular waterfront resort, a stunning maritime museum, a humming little downtown, and charming historic homes. It seems Chesapeake Bay's broad and captivating vistas are everywhere within sight.
Rockport, Massachusetts
North of Boston, this tiny fishing village on the tip of Cape Ann has long lured artists and wide-eyed visitors to its narrow streets, bustling harbor, and windswept beaches. Need more visual incentives? Rockport's iconic red fishing shack—dubbed Motif No. 1—is known as the most painted object in the United States.
Leland, Michigan
The aquamarine shimmer of Lake Michigan is an all-American beauty, bordered by tidy streets, leafy trees, and classic summer cottages. At the core of this surprisingly uncrowded and little enclave is a collection of weathered, century-old fishing shanties, appropriately called Fishtown. You can hire a boat and head out for the day or stick closer to shore and stroll the quaintly chic downtown.
Duluth, Minnesota
Home of the world's longest natural sandbar (Park Point), this far-north gem has epic views of Lake Superior and colorful, lively streetscapes in its downtown area. Nature enthusiasts can explore the surrounding hiking trails and even discover hidden waterfalls.
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Lined with live oaks and old-fashioned, busy storefronts, this artsy town on the Gulf of Mexico has no commercial development marring its shoreline. The streets lead to a pale-sand public beach with a fishing pier, a charming park, and glistening views out to the delicate and pristine Gulf Islands.
New Castle, New Hampshire
This tiny town at the mouth of the Piscataqua River is made up entirely of islands, adding a dreamy quality hard to find along the New England shore. And the Victorian luster of the Wentworth by the Sea hotel makes the setting all the lovelier.
Cape May, New Jersey
At the southernmost reach of New Jersey's peninsula of the same name, Cape May remains a world apart. Is it the nearly 600 preserved Victorian buildings in splendid candy colors? The horse-drawn carriages and trolleys plying the streets? The brightly striped beach cabanas along its pale-sand beaches? The answer is all of the above and more.
Bellport, New York
Long Island is a veritable epicenter of broad beaches and extraordinary homes, and yet this quiet little seaport on the island's south shore has a special magic. With a historic village center, a gazebo-crowned marina, and white picket fences, Bellport delivers a Norman Rockwell promise of small-town life—plus a spectacular Fire Island-based beach just across Bellport Bay (yes, it belongs to the town!).
Southport, North Carolina
There are scenic postcards, and then there's Southport, which has them beat. In this tiny harbor town near the Cape Fear River outlet, you'll find white cottages with red roofs, stately sea captains' homes, two lighthouses, and water in seemingly every direction.
Vermilion, Ohio
Tucked along Lake Erie's southern shore and bordering the Vermilion River, this "Village of Lake Captains" earns the moniker with a remarkable collection of restored captains' houses in its Harbour Town Historic District (along with a beach and several parks). Classic lake cottages along the waterfront add more charm to this underrated Great Lakes gem.
Cannon Beach, Oregon
Few vistas are as distinct and captivating as that of the Pacific Ocean in this famed town on Oregon's northern coast. The broad, latte-colored beach glistens as the tide recedes, punctuated spectacularly by hunched, stolid Haystack Rock. A colorful village of cottages and gardens plays the ideal consort to the drama, resulting in a perfect Pacific Northwest balance.
Erie, Pennsylvania
This lively, historic city on the south shore of the Great Lake, which it shares a name, is also home to Presque Isle State Park. This sandy peninsula stretches into the freshwater and holds Pennsylvania's only "seashore" of more than a dozen beaches, leafy glades, lighthouses, and an overall sense of delightful escape.
Newport, Rhode Island
On the southern tip of the Aquidneck Island in Narragansett Bay, fronting the Atlantic, this famed Colonial port and playground from the Gilded Age is glorious at every turn. This town is a treasure trove of mansions and deep harbors bristling with schooners, racing yachts, and pleasure crafts tucked away in sandy beaches and intimate coves.
Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
At the mouth of famed Charleston Harbor, this tiny, primarily residential community sits along 3.3 miles of Atlantic shoreline. With stunning beach houses in gracious lines along protected beaches, Sullivan's is a quiet, Lowcountry jewel.
Galveston, Texas
Strung along a narrow barrier island on the Gulf of Mexico, Galveston is a beautiful blend of graceful Victorian and early 20th-century mansions, bungalows, cottages, and a stunning historic downtown lined with tall palm trees and shady live oaks.
Cape Charles, Virginia
With stately Victorian houses lining its streets and white-sand beaches fronting the Chesapeake Bay, this charming former railroad hub at the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula is an ideal blend of beach and small-town pleasures. Determining it as one of America's Happiest Seaside Towns seems clear.
Friday Harbor, Washington
Amid the striking beauty of the San Juan Islands, this historic little seaport town buzzes sweetly with a lively little downtown and waterfront, surrounded by rich farmland. The Olympic Mountains serve as a backdrop for the prospect of seeing orcas and eagles.
Ephraim, Wisconsin
Tucked into the western side of the Door Peninsula, known as the Cape Cod of the Midwest, is a picturesque maritime village on Lake Michigan's Green Bay. Famous for its summertime fish boils, this town has a lovely beach, harborside park, and Eagle Harbor Shoreline, which may be one of the best spots in the Great Lakes to watch the sunset.