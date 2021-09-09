Baja California's Beachy Star

Ríos, who possesses the gravitas of talent but is also quietly chatty, shares a few favorite new spots in town while he dabs his oven's hairline cracks at a rhythmic, meditative pace. "It's the heart of the kitchen," he says about the comal, and he's right. For hours every day, one of his team—generally female—keeps the wood fires hot within and a steady flow of freshly rolled circles of tortilla dough moving across its blistering surface. He asks what my favorite foods are, and while I stumble to say something smart, he offers that he loves tacos more than anything. I'm not surprised, then, when Ríos shows up on Paradero's taquería tour, checking out Baja-style fish tacos at local beach landmark Barracuda Cantina and praising the ceviche at Tiki Santos Bar, a brand-new, thatched-roof joint on the out-skirts of town. Of course, he wants the final stop to be his kitchen, where he's been plating mind-blowing soft-shell crab tacos, and the team behind the bar has a collection of mezcal they want everyone to taste. Let's just say it's hard to summon the energy to go out again. Or ever leave.