8 Winter Vacation Ideas Prove You Don't Need Leaves on Trees to Enjoy the Great Outdoors

One of the best-kept secrets about the South? Winter is as good of a time as any to plan an outdoor adventure. We're not just talking about sunny Florida escapades, either. Whether you want to escape the chill for an oceanside retreat or crave the crunch of snow under your feet, the region is brimming with reasons to crawl out from your blanket and head outside.

For some, that may mean clipping into skis and sipping hot cocoa in the lodge. Others may indulge in a National Park excursion sans peak-season crowds. And even in the dead of winter, you can't deny the healing powers of coastal waves.

So, pack your jacket and step away from the couch. These winter vacation ideas are sure to keep the winter blues at bay.