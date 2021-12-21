Oklahoma Middle Schooler Helps Save Two Lives in One Day
The 11-year-old helped a classmate who was choking, as well as a woman trying to escape a burning building.
When 11-year-old Davyon Johnson grows up, he wants to be an EMT. Earlier this month, he received some early training for his future career when he helped save the lives of not one, but two community members in one day.
The heroic middle schooler at Muskogee Public Schools in Oklahoma was in class when a fellow classmate began choking on a bottlecap. Davyon sprung to action, successfully performing the Heimlich maneuver and freeing his classmate's airway.
On that same day after school, Davyon noticed a woman using a walker trying to escape a burning house. Without thinking, he once again jumped in to help.
"I thought, 'Oh, she's not moving fast enough,' so I ran across the street and helper her to her truck," he told locals news station News on 6.
The City of Muskogee, Muskogee Public Schools, and Muskogee Police recognized young Davyon's valiant actions at a school board meeting on Dec. 15 where Police Chief Johnny Teehee presented him with an Honorary Officer Award.
Way to go, Davyon!