Oklahoma Is Now Home to the World's Tallest Christmas Tree
Say hello to 140 feet of Christmas magic.
New York City is no longer home to America's tallest Christmas tree. That honor now belongs to Enid, Oklahoma.
At 140 feet, Enid's towering Christmas tree stands 75% taller than the world-famous Rockefeller Center tree. The gigantic fir traveled 2,000 miles from just outside California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest, where it was chosen from trees marked for harvest.
Decorated with 20,000 multi-colored LED lights, 10,000 ornaments, and ringed by a forest of 12 smaller trees, the "Christ Tree" is being heralded as the world's tallest Christmas tree. It's also the centerpiece of The One, the city's 42-day event featuring concerts, plays, and activities celebrating Christmas.
The One is the brainchild of Enid entrepreneur Kyle Williams. He told The Oklahoman that the tree was hauled all the way from California back in October.
"Getting the tree here was probably one of the more difficult tasks, so I confess I was nervous," Williams said. "The thing could sag, it could break, it went through a snowstorm, it went through a thunderstorm, but it finally arrived here on time. I just believe the Lord had a hand in that, in bringing that tree here safely."
He came up with the idea for The One with his wife Carol and their four grown children.
"We are excited to offer families an incredible experience, one that will create memories to last a lifetime. Our main goal is to highlight the true meaning of Christmas: our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Williams explained in a news release. "This tree is a reminder of his greatness and that it's time we bring faith, hope and joy back into the holiday season! We are also looking forward to embracing visitors to Enid and are confident that they will have an inviting experience."
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit TheOneEnid.com.