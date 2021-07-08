Off-the-Radar Weekend Getaways for a Summer Adventure

When it comes to booking summer vacations, we're always on the hunt for the places less traveled. Jostling for a spot on the sand or negotiating for a dinner reservation is decidedly not in the cards when the goal is rest and relaxation. (And isn't the goal always rest and relaxation?) With that in mind, we've rounded up a few places that are well worth a visit but haven't yet entered the ranks of the most crowded destinations for summer vacations. Short getaways are always a welcome addition to the calendar, and we're packing our bags for a trip to one or two of these laid-back, low-key spots because they have plenty of restaurants, outdoor adventures, and family fun to keep us busy until Monday arrives again.