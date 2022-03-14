Wawa Is Coming to North Carolina
Wawa is coming to North Carolina, y'all!
The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station confirmed to WRAL that it plans to open its first outposts in the Tar Heel State by 2024.
"We couldn't be more excited to bring Wawa's one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future," Lori Bruce, the company's public relations manager, told the Raleigh news station. "We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate."
Wawa is an all-day stop for food, beverages, coffee, fuel, ATMs, clean restrooms, and more. It currently boasts more than 850 locations throughout East Coast, with footprints in in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.
It has a cult-like following for its build-your-own hoagies, hot breakfast sandwiches, and beverages like peach tea and fresh coffee.
Officials can't confirm specific locations or timelines for construction at this stage in the process, but we'll provide an update as soon as we have one!