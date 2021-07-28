Plan a Treasure Hunting Trip to the South's Largest Antique Mall
Because every home needs a touch of patina
About 10 minutes North of the Charlotte Motor Speedway, you can shop in the South's largest antique mall. It's hard to miss the 88,000 square-foot building nestled in the heart of Concord, North Carolina.
"We're definitely a destination," Janna Jordan, the general manager of The Depot at Gibson Mill, says.
The Depot is located in a former Cannon Mill textile plant and houses antiques from over 750 individual vendors. You could spend a whole weekend exploring the rows of merchandise and leave without stepping foot inside every treasure-filled booth.
On an average Saturday, customers spend between $25,000 - $45,000 in sales at The Depot. "Our vendors are super creative because the venue is so big, and the competition in here is insane," Jordan says.
Shoppers from all over the country come to browse the selection, and vendors visit daily to restock their merchandise.
"We have not had a month in 14 years where we have not seen growth," Jordan says.
You can find everything from showstopping pieces to complete your farmhouse to mid-century modern accessories that will add a pop of color to any space.
The selection is so broad that multiple movies have used props from The Depot, including The Hunger Games franchise, Jordan says.
If you're concerned about shopping on an empty stomach, take a break for quick homemade bites at Ellie's Diner, located in The Depot's Cotton Room.
In addition to the expansive antique mall, Gibson Mill is home to two local breweries, – High Branch Brewing Company and Cabarrus Brewing Company – AutoBarn Classic Cars, the City Club at Gibson Mill, The Valcarol Missions Escape Room, and more.
So whether you're looking for a special piece of furniture for your home or you simply want to spend a Saturday exploring, The Depot at Gibson Mill is the place to start your Southern treasure hunt.