Asheville's First Food Hall is Here!
The S&W Market combines delicious food and drink with stunning, historic architecture.
Introducing Asheville's first food hall and event space!
The S&W Market, located in the iconic S&W Building in the heart of downtown Asheville, North Carolina, finally opened its doors to the public Wednesday.
Thanks to a partnership between Ellington Realty Group and five-time James Beard nominee Meherwan Irani, the historic building-which originally opened as the S&W Cafeteria in 1929-is the new home to some of the best food and drink purveyors Asheville has to offer.
"We are extremely proud to be able to bring the S&W Building back as the center of community with Asheville's first food hall," Burns Aldridge, managing broker of Ellington Realty Group, said in a news release. "The local makers who are coming together for this project are incredibly talented, and we know that with the variety and quality of beer and food we will have, The S&W Market is going to resonate with locals and visitors as a place to return to again and again."
In addition to stunning art deco architecture, The S&W Market boasts five exciting new concepts from popular local chefs and restaurateurs, including Buxton Chicken Palace, Irani's newest endeavor with pitmaster Elliott Moss.
Anchoring the space is Highland Brewing Company, Asheville's original craft brewery, which occupies both the first floor and mezzanine-level bars. Other vendors include Bun Intended (Thai street food), Farm Dogs (grass-fed hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, and locally made pretzels), Peace Love Tacos (a variety of tacos and a-la-carte favorites), The Hop Ice Cream S&W (locally made ice cream), and The Times Bar (a cocktail bar that sits adjacent to the food hall).
"With its rich history so steeped in place-a former gathering place of the city lovingly restored to be that once again-the S&W Building is a space that's meant to be shared," Irani, CEO and co-founder of Chai Pani Restaurant Group, said in a statement. "We knew we needed a concept that opened this special building to all, and The S&W Market does just that. I'm so proud of the talented local businesses that have come together-both established and up-and-coming-all driven by a passion to showcase Asheville's incredible culinary diversity to locals and visitors alike."
Circa 29, The S&W Market's speakeasy-style space event space, will be available to reserve for private events in the coming months.
For more information, visit SWMarketAVL.com.