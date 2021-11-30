Wildfire on North Carolina's Pilot Mountain Swells to 1,000+ Acres
So far, no buildings have been damaged.
Firefighters are battling a wildfire that started early Saturday evening at Pilot Mountain State Park in Surry County, North Carolina.
The Grindstone Fire swelled to 1,050 acres Tuesday afternoon and is currently 20% contained, according to the North Carolina Forestry Service (NCFS).
"This morning, smoke conditions were the worst they have been for this incident," Kenny Griffin, NCFS operations section chief, said in a news release. "We are still going to have smoke in the area for the next several days, but it will decrease over time."
Dozens of firefighters are fighting the fire in dry, breezy conditions compounded by a lack of recent rainfall. So far, no buildings have been damaged, though flames have reportedly engulfed almost the entire mountain.
Despite the obstacles, Pilot Mountain mayor Evan J. Cockerham shared on Facebook Tuesday evening that "crews have made tremendous progress."
Law enforcement officials are currently investigating what sparked the blaze they describe as "human caused in some form."
A statewide ban on outdoor burning is in place in North Carolina at this time.