Wildfire Burns More Than 1,000 Acres Off North Carolina's Outer Banks
A wildfire has been burning in Eastern North Carolina since Tuesday, blanketing parts of the Outer Banks in thick smoke.
The fire swelled to 1,060 acres by Thursday morning and is currently 65% contained, according to the most recent update from the North Carolina Forest Service.
The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook Tuesday with news that that a fire had broken out at the Dare County Bombing Range, a training facility for military aircraft crews located southwest of Roanoke Island.
North Carolina's US Fish & Wildlife Services shared that the blaze is located in the northern section of the bombing range, with some spillover into Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, home to black bears and the only red wolves left in the wild.
Fortunately, by Tuesday afternoon, NC Forest Service Incident Commander John C Cook states that things were "looking better." Damage to the wildlife refuge has not been reported.
"Refuge firefighters and equipment are assisting the NC Forest Service in fighting this fire," USFWS wrote on Facebook. "Thankfully, with forecast weather, we do not expect the fire to present much additional threat to refuge habitats and facilities."
Phew!
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.