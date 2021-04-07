Meet Betsy! Outer Banks Herd of Wild Horses Introduces Third Foal of the Season
Welcome, little one.
And Betsy makes three!
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) is celebrating the third foal of 2021, a spirited filly named Betsy.
"Her mom is a mare we call M&M and her dad is Rocky. The whole family is doing great— including Betsy's 3-year-old half-sister and the other two mares in the harem," the non-profit organization wrote on Facebook Monday. "M&M is an experienced mom, but as far as we know this is Rocky's first foal."
"Betsy is big, feisty, and flashy just like her dad," the post notes.
Betsy's birth follows last week's dramatic arrival of Billie, and another foal that has remained in the marsh and out of human view. (CWHF is going with "B" names this year, per tradition.)
According to CWHF, little Betsy was born near where her namesake Betsy Dowdy and her Banker mare Bess made their famous journey across the Currituck Sound to warn American troops of British movement during the Revolutionary War.
"The name Betsy was next on the list for fillies, and the fact that this foal was born in such a special place is much more than just a coincidence," the post concluded. "May you grow up wild and free sweet Betsy, just like your ancestors!"
WATCH: Corolla Wild Horse Fund Welcomes Spring's First Foals!
For more information on the horses and how to visit the area responsibly, visit CorollaWildHorses.com.
Welcome to the world, Betsy!