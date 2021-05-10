Outer Banks Tourist Captures Incredible Moment Brawling Wild Stallions Stop Beach Traffic
“A great reminder of how very wild and very powerful these amazing animals are!”
Two wild stallions treated visitors to Corolla, North Carolina, to a dramatic show earlier this month.
A series of incredible photos shared to Facebook last week show two male horses reared on their back legs and going at each other like boxers while spectators look on from the safety of their 4x4 vehicles.
"Acorn and Junior were having a very serious conversation about something—most likely mares," Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) wrote alongside the photos. "A great reminder of how very wild and very powerful these amazing animals are!"
The moment was captured by photographer Erin Millar of Roanoke, Virginia, who was visiting the Outer Banks for the first time with her husband Jeff.
"There was a herd of about six horses just relaxing on the shore for quite a while, which is why I had my camera positioned there," Millar recalled to McClatchy News.
"Suddenly, a second stallion came running down the shore towards the herd. As he approached them, they all ran to the dunes out of the way and the two remaining stallions started brawling. The trucks were traveling down the shoreline when the stallions ran in front of them. When it started, everyone around backed up even further."
Then after about 30 seconds or a minute, it was over, and the herd "carried on as if nothing happened," Millar noted.
WATCH: Wild Stallion Thought to Be Dead Remerges from Outer Banks Swamp 150 Pounds Heavier
It's common for males to fight over both territory and mares. For the safety of humans and horses, it's against the law to get within 50 feet of the majestic creatures year-round, but experts warn that fighting stallions don't always respect boundaries. These fights can ignite anywhere and without warning.
And while these tussles look bad, the horses aren't actually trying to kill each other, just establish dominance. According to CWHF "this is all in a normal day's work for a stallion. They may get wounds that look bad, and even scar, but 99% of the time they heal up just fine."
Be careful out there, y'all!