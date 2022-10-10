The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina

In North Carolina, fresh Christmas trees reign supreme, as the state is home to around 1,300 growers who raise trees across more than 40,000 acres. The state's Christmas tree production is so prolific that the High Country region, which includes popular mountain towns like Boone and Blowing Rock, is often referred to as America's Christmas Tree Capital. If you're buying a tree in North Carolina, chances are it's a Fraser Fir, a popular Christmas tree species that's known for its sturdy branches, symmetrical pyramid shape, and fresh scent. Around 90% of all Christmas trees grown in North Carolina are Fraser Firs. Fourteen have struck it big as the official White House Christmas Tree, including last year's pick from Jefferson. If you're lucky enough to live in the Tar Heel State or somewhere nearby, here are the best Christmas tree farms to visit for a fresh cut.

When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving !

01 of 16 Appalachian Evergreens (Boone) Susan Sheldon / EyeEm / Getty Images This family-owned company has been spreading cheer since 1933 with a variety of Christmas trees, wreaths, and fireplace mantle garlands all showcasing the Fraser Fir. Boone locals can choose and cut their own tree; while out-of-towners can join in on the fun with shippable wreaths, table top trees, and garland.

02 of 16 C & J Christmas Trees (Boone) Photo: Robbie Caponetto Another favorite High Country spot, C & J Christmas Trees has been rocking (around the Christmas tree) since 1980. The family-owned farm sells North Carolina Fraser Firs in sizes ranging from tabletop to 7.5-feet tall. Just five minutes from downtown Boone, make a day out of your trip by grabbing a hot dog or barbecue sandwich, plus hot chocolate or apple cider to sip on while you're making your selection.

03 of 16 Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm (Waynesville) Sara Jane Quinnett While picking the perfect Christmas tree is an all-day event for some, the folks at Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm take the tradition to the next level by allowing visitors to spend the night on the farm in one of eight hand-hewed log cabins that date back 150 to 200 years. In addition to choosing and cutting your own Fraser Fir, you can also hike the property's many trails and fish its stocked trout stream.

04 of 16 Sturgill Tree Farm (West Jefferson) Ryan J Lane / Getty Images Find the classic Fraser Fir, as well as Blue Spruce, Norway, Canadian Hemlock, and White and Scotch Pine trees at this wholesale Christmas tree farm in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. In addition to trees galore, you can also pick up a custom wreath to complete your home's holiday attire.

05 of 16 Mehaffey Tree Farm (Waynesville) Westend61/Getty Images Trees go quick at this popular Western North Carolina tree farm. The business has been family-owned since its start in 1984, and it's still doing choose and cut the old-fashioned way with Fraser Firs ranging in height from five to 10 feet.

06 of 16 Jordan Lake Christmas Tree Farm (Apex) Ray Kachatorian / Getty Images Beginning on the weekend before Thanksgiving, this family-owned farm opens to visitors with a variety of activities. At Jordan Lake, selecting your perfect Christmas tree is just the tip of the iceberg. Families can also take a hayride, let children play in a bounce house, shop for handmade gifts at Diana's Christmas Shop, and snack on seasonal goodies like mini donuts and cider at the Tummy Trimmings concession stand.

07 of 16 Bear Valley Farm (Glenville) MStudioImages / Getty Images This mountainside Christmas tree farm is a great place to pick one of the state's signature Fraser Firs in a magical atmosphere that includes a crystal-clear spring, looming mountains, and fabulous fall color. Visitors should be sure to say hello to the farm's family of mini donkeys and snap a picture at the iconic red caboose before heading home.

08 of 16 Helms Christmas Tree Farm (Vale) Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller and Elly Poston Cooper There's something going on at this family-run farm year-round. In summer, you can stop by to pick fresh blueberries; while in winter, Christmas trees are the name of the game. The farm grows six different varieties and also sells wreaths, mailbox swags, kissing balls, and gorgeous table arrangements.

09 of 16 Circle C Tree Farm (Boone) Danita Delimont / Getty Images If you want a statuesque evergreen to grace your foyer or great room, Circle C Tree Farm is your spot. The family-owned farm is run by Dennis Cook, who lives on the property in his grandfather's restored 150-year-old farmhouse. Trees start at just 3-feet tall and are sold at heights of up to 14 feet.

10 of 16 Panoramic View Tree Farm (Boone) Elizabethsalleebauer/Getty Images The name says it all at this Christmas tree farm. In addition to sharing stunning views of the surrounding High Country, Panoramic is dedicated to providing families with memorable experiences they'll cherish for years to come. Purchase snacks and beverages, take a group hay ride, pet newborn calves, and sign children up for horseback rides.

11 of 16 Mistletoe Meadows (Laurel Springs) Alex Wong / Getty Images Joe Freeman founded Mistletoe Meadows 34 years ago. Today he owns not only the farm at Laurel Springs where guests can choose and cut, but also four retail lots and a wholesale business offering his Fraser Fir, Boxwood, Leyland Cypress, and White Pine trees. Freeman was named the National Grand Champion Grower in 2007 and had one of his 18.5-foot trees grace the White House Blue Room, so you know he's the real deal.

12 of 16 Sandy Hollar Farms (Leicester) Susan Sheldon / EyeEm / Getty Images Located in the Sandy Mush Valley in Leicester, the seeds for the first trees at Sandy Hollar were planted in 1969. A decade later, the family began selling trees in their yard. Today, the farm is known for much more than just its selection of Fraser Firs. They also offer wagon rides, a Christmas Shop featuring handmade ornaments and gifts, and a snack shack.

13 of 16 Fir Heaven Sake Christmas Tree Farm (Topton) John Lamparski / Getty Images Located in the far-west town of Topton, Fir Heaven Sake is a family-friendly farm that's known for its sleigh rides with Santa, hand-painted wooden Christmas scenes, gift shop, and multiple childrens' activities.

14 of 16 Smoky Mountain Christmas Tree Farm (Waynesville Barb / Getty Images This family-owned working farm in Waynesville specializes in full Fraser Firs up to 10-feet tall. Smoky Mountain Christmas Tree Farm also welcomes overnight guests via new Christmas Tree Cabin rentals tucked into the expansive tree farm.

15 of 16 Sugar Plum Farm (Newland) GANNAMARTYSHEVA / Getty Images The folks behind this family farm are as dedicated to the craft of Christmas tree growing as they come. Owner James Pitts has served two years as the president of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association and now is part of the organization's Board of Directors. He's a regular participant and multiple-time winner of the National Gallery of Trees Decorating Contest. You can choose and cut one of his hand-planted trees at Sugar Plum each year.