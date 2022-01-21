Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Nantahala Outdoor Center This Year
Head to the mountains this year to celebrate 50 years of adventure with Nantahala Outdoor Center. The North Carolina hub is commemorating half a century of fun in the great outdoors with a year full of experiences on water and on land. The center's 500-acre Bryson City campus offers up countless opportunities to make memories in nature, and this year, things are getting even more exciting.
Set in the Nantahala National Forest, the Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC for short) got its start in 1972 and in the years since has outfitted and led adventure seekers on trips in the forest, across the South, and abroad. According to NOC, "It was founded in 1972 by Payson & Aurelia Kennedy, and Horace Holden Sr. The outfitter originated as a small motel and gas station along the Nantahala River in Bryson City, North Carolina, and was the outgrowth of an idea that friends working together to pursue their outdoor passions could change lives. This foundation powered the success and growth of NOC to expand to offer over 120 adventure itineraries and multiple outposts and retail locations across four southeastern states." From romps on the water that include tubing, kayaking, and paddle boarding to high-altitude thrills like mountaintop zip lining over Nantahala Gorge, mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, and paragliding the vistas of the Smokies, NOC has become synonymous with adventure.
You can get in on this year's festivities by checking out NOC's 2022 calendar, which is packed with outdoor events including races and festivals. Be sure to start planning your trip now, because you don't want to miss out on NOC's biggest bash of the year, the Spring Fling that's scheduled for April 23-24, 2022. It's happening in conjunction with the Upper Cascades release on the Nantahala River, which brings spectators from all over to see experienced kayakers navigate the deluge. Join the fun and help NOC celebrate its big birthday in 2022.
For more information and to book your next adventure with Nantahala Outdoor Center, check out noc.com.
Have you ever visited Nantahala National Forest and the Nantahala Outdoor Center? What outdoor adventure is at the top of your bucket list?