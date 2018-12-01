We've Spotted the Most Magical Christmas Town To Visit
Many places worldwide claim to have the best Christmas celebrations, but no holiday location is quite like McAdenville, North Carolina. Brought to the public's attention in 1980, the Charles Kuralt Morning Show featured McAdenville and continues to be a popular place for visitors. Here are some unique events that help make this small town near Charlotte, North Carolina, an ideal place to visit (and live) during the holiday season.
Christmas Town U.S.A.
During the year, McAdenville, a small town home to around 1,000 full-time residents, and its streets are as charming as any place you can imagine. This town becomes a beacon for those looking for a head-to-toe holiday spirit. The town, dubbed "Christmas Town U.S.A.," puts on a light show that draws in an estimated 600,000 visitors each year.
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The celebrations start with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Main Street. Each December, a child turns on the Town's Christmas tree display, officially marking the beginning of this joyous season.
Christmas Light Display
Every night from 5:30 to 10 p.m., Christmas lights illuminate downtown McAdenville creating a picturesque winter wonderland for residents and visitors to admire. The Christmas light exhibit usually runs from the first to December 26, so there is plenty of time to enjoy the winter wonderland scenery. The historic area, adorned with hundreds of thousands of lights, is visible to those looking to walk around the Main Street shops or drive by and enjoy in their car.
Yule Log Parade
One of the earliest Christmas traditions that continue today in McAdenville is the Yule Log Parade, which began in 1949. Townspeople gather to parade down Main Street through the historic district to the Memorial Yule Log Fireplace at Legacy Park. The celebration commences by placing this Yule Log on the fire. The parade features a high school marching band and singing carols in the evening.
McAdenville Residents
McAdenville residents appreciate people's enthusiasm for their hometown and continue to spread joy by decorating their own homes as a free attraction. The entire area is like an authentic Christmas village.