Join a Community-Wide Hot Cocoa Crawl in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, This Winter

Break out your hats, scarves, and mittens, because there's a new event happening on the North Carolina coast this winter, and it promises to be fun for the whole family. In celebration of hot chocolate, one of the season's favorite beverages, Elizabeth City is debuting a community-wide Hot Cocoa Crawl this holiday season.

Elizabeth City, a small town set along the the Pasquotank River on the North Carolina coast, is inviting everyone to experience a taste of the town's sweet treats this season. According to a press release, "Local businesses will showcase a chocolatey trail of original mouthwatering beverages and cocoa-inspired experiences for locals and visitors to enjoy. The Harbor of Hospitality's® multi-week inaugural event will offer a one-of-a-kind holiday experience to visitors from across the Carolinas and beyond." Participating businesses will showcase their own specialty hot cocoa recipes, each with a memorable twist.

Some of the hot chocolate varieties on offer this year include a toasted marshmallow version from Paradiso Roma Ristorante, the Mocha Coppola Coffee Stout from Ghost Harbor Brewing Company, and the Liquid Brownie Hot Chocolate from Muddy Waters Coffeehouse, among several others. Visitors can enjoy the sweet sips while taking in the sights and sounds of the town.

While you're in Elizabeth City, you can also enjoy the town's Main Street Lighting Ceremony, which takes place on November 26, 2021, and the Lighted Boat Parade, which sees light-strung boats making their way around the harbor and will take place on December 3, 2021.

Elizabeth City's Hot Cocoa Crawl will take place from November 20, 2021, through January 2, 2022. For more information and to begin planning your visit, check out visitelizabethcity.com. Bundle up and get in on the cold-weather fun in Elizabeth City this season.

WATCH: The Best Off-Season Trips To Plan Now