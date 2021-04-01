Corolla Wild Horse Fund Welcomes Spring’s First Foals!
Cuteness aside, 2021 has already gotten off to a dramatic start for the Outer Banks herd.
Spring is officially here, which means plenty of cute new additions to the Outer Banks' most famous herd of wild horses.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) revealed on Facebook this week that the Corolla herd has welcomed two new foals so far this year. While the first foal has stuck to the marsh and out of human view, the second, an energetic filly named Billie, is already keeping herd managers on their toes.
Billie (CWHF is going with "B" names this year) was born early Monday morning to father Dean and mom Imp. Drama quickly ensued, however, when the other adult in the harem, Autumn, decided that Billie was hers and would not let Imp near her. Fortunately, Autumn is letting Imp nurse Billie, but officials worry that that could change in an instant.
The family situation is tenuous, to say the least, and a good reminder that people should leave these majestic animals in peace.
"It would be great if this foal and her family were out of the public eye, like Baby 1. But they are not, so we are pleading with everyone to stay away from them," CWHF wrote alongside photos of Billie on Facebook. "If you love the horses, the best thing you can do for Billie is pretend like she isn't there. This family needs time to bond and figure their harem dynamics out. And Billie needs to be able to nurse when she can without disruption. It is literally a life-or-death situation."
According to the Wild Horse Ordinance of Currituck County, feeding the wild horses or getting within 50 feet of them is punishable by law. Cruelty, enticing, harboring, luring, seizing, and failure to report injury are also illegal, among numerous other offenses.
Remember, wild horses are above all, wild. They rely on each other and their instincts to keep them safe, and most have limited interaction with people. Even their dedicated human caretakers know the best approach is a hands-off one, preferring to let them fend for themselves, just as they have for centuries.
For more information on the horses and how to visit the area responsibly, visit CorollaWildHorses.com.
In the meantime, we're hoping Billie, Imp, and Autumn figure this co-parenting thing out ASAP!