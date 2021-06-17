Legendary Charlotte Fried Chicken Joint, Price's Chicken Coop, Closing After Nearly 60 Years
“It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors.”
After more than half a century in business, Price's Chicken Coop, the iconic fried chicken joint in Charlotte's rapidly developing South End, is closing its doors.
"It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59 years of business due to the Labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality, and another coin shortage," the restaurant revealed on Facebook Thursday morning.
The beloved institution's final day of business will be Saturday, June 19.
"We thank everybody for their support and business over the years!" Price's Chicken Coop's Facebook announcement concludes. "May God Continue to Bless You All!"
Price's Chicken Coop is a cherished relic of the South End neighborhood's working-class past. Very little has changed since it opened 59 years ago. To this day, the family-run restaurant still doesn't have customer seating, doesn't deliver, and only accepts cash.
"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," co-owner Stephen Price told The Charlotte Observer back in 2017.
Today, as news of Price's Chicken Coop's closure spreads throughout the community, customers are morning the loss of "the only spot in Charlotte that ALWAYS has a line out and around the building" which one Facebook user said serves "the best fried chicken in town."
We're sad to see you go, Price's!