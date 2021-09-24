Watch This Mama Bear and Her Cub Have the Time of Their Lives on an Asheville Playground

A fun-loving mama bear and her cub delighted onlookers with their antics at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, North Carolina, this week.

Fifth-grade teacher Betsie Stockslager Emry recorded the pair having fun on the school's playground—even sliding down the slides!—from behind a window after her students had gone home for the day.

"This made my day," Emry wrote alongside the adorable clip on Facebook. "I love how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide — only to bear hug the little one as they make it to the bottom."

Her fellow teachers can be heard squealing with delight as the bears take turns going down the slides and then wrestling for a bit.

Emry told McClatchy News that she spotted the playful family while she was leaving campus at the end of the day. According to school officials, the students who were still on campus for homework help "were safely inside at this time."

"We often have bears visit: our school is in downtown Asheville, and the students are used to going into a perimeter lockdown when the families show," Emry told McClatchy News. "The voices in the video are teachers enjoying the moment."

WAGTCH: Watch Brett Eldredge Encounter a Hungry Bear in Asheville

Summer and early fall are prime time for baby bear shenanigans. In August, a bear cub was recorded fighting with a flagstick on a golf course in nearby Lake Toxaway.

Wildlife experts urge anyone who witnesses or comes across a bear to keep their distance and to avoid interaction. And never, ever feed a wild bear.