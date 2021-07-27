Hurry! Biltmore Estate's Mile-Long Sunflower Patch is Currently in Peak Bloom
We can’t think of a better photo backdrop.
Come one, come all to Asheville, North Carolina, to experience the sprawling sunflower patch at America's Largest Home.
Biltmore's annual sunflower patch is reportedly in the midst of its first bloom, with some of the flowers standing nearly eight feet tall.
Each summer, Biltmore's guests delight in the stretch of sunflowers along the road between Biltmore House and Antler Hill Village. Stretching nearly a mile long, the sunflower patch yields more than 144,000 blooms during the season and is a popular backdrop for photos.
"This is an amazing way to showcase the beautiful agricultural legacy of Biltmore to our guests, Kyle Mayberry, Biltmore's director of agriculture, said in a statement. The sunflowers, while beautiful, also serve as nourishment for the wildlife that inhabits estate grounds. It might surprise you to learn that Asheville's most famous attraction is a birder's paradise. Upwards of 200 species of birds have been identified on the estate, which also happens to be official site on the North Carolina Birding Trail.
According to the Biltmore website, Mayberry's team plants seeds in two waves to guarantee a longer bloom window for guests to enjoy throughout the summer months. The sunflowers are in peak bloom right now and will see another one just after Labor Day in September.
For more information, visit Biltmore.com.