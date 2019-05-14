Our Favorite Small Towns in North Carolina
From the coast to the mountains, North Carolina has charm to spare. In the Tar Heel State, there are so many great small towns—far too many to count—so choosing our favorites is a challenging task. But we've done it; we've picked 19 of our favorite small towns across the state. They're ideal for weekend getaways, with opportunities for hiking, biking, shopping, eating, boating, and wandering picturesque main streets. Visit any one of these small towns and you're sure to run into locals who will greet you like family. Whether your thing is watersports, mountain climbing, antiquing, bookstore browsing, or lounging at a bed and breakfast, there's a North Carolina small town on our list that will compel you to plan a trip soon. These towns are full of history and ecological wonders. Whether eastern, western, or somewhere in between, these small towns make us crave a North Carolina road trip.
Banner Elk
Population: 1,473
This Western North Carolina town is a paradise for outdoor adventurers. It's a little community nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, with Sugar Mountain Resort to the south and Beech Mountain Resort to the north for skiing opportunities. There is also a beach and a pier at Wildcat Lake. Meanwhile Grandfather Mountain, to the southeast, is home to a nature museum, hiking trails, and the Mile High Swinging Bridge.
See: Banner House Museum, Mill Pond, Elk River, Mile High Swinging Bridge, Wildcat Lake, Grandfather Mountain State Park
Dine: Stonewall's Restaurant, Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge, The Painted Fish Cafe
Bath
Population: 220
You'll find a small town with big charm in Bath, North Carolina, which was established as the state's first town in 1705 after being a European settlement in the 1690s. Due to its ease of access to the Pamlico River and the Atlantic Ocean—as it sits about 50 miles away from the Ocracoke Inlet—it soon became North Carolina's first port. Its original town limits are now a historic district where tourists can visit historical homes.
See: Palmer-Marsh House, Bonner House, Pamlico River, Goose Creek State Park, Bath Creek
Dine: Blackbeard's Slices & Ices, Old Town Country Kitchen
Stay: The Inn on Bath Creek
Beaufort
Population: 4,382
Beaufort is the fourth oldest town in North Carolina, established in 1713, and has been ranked as "America's Coolest Small Town" by readers of Budget Travel. This coastal treasure promises ecological adventures galore. You can experience the Shackleford Wild Horse & Shelling Safari with a ferry ride to the Outer Banks Island, Shackleford Banks.
See: Shackleford Banks, NC Maritime Museum, Rachel Carson Coastal Estuarine Reserve, Cape Lookout Lighthouse, Downtown Beaufort
Dine: Clawson's 1905 Restaurant & Pub, Blue Moon Bistro, Aqua Restaurant
Stay: Pecan Tree Inn, Inlet Inn, Inn on Turner
Beech Mountain
Population: 766
You're sure to find thrills on the slopes in this tiny ski town tucked into North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. In addition to skiing, there are many mountain trails to hike. Follow the creekside Falls Trail's path to a refreshing waterfall.
See: Beech Mountain Ski Resort, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Beech Mountain Adventure Tours
Dine: Beech Mountain Brewing Co., Alpen Restaurant and Bar, Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria, Edward's
Stay: 4 Seasons at Beech, Beech Mountain Ski Resort, Beech Alpen Inn, Top of the Beech
Blowing Rock
Population: 1,149
Come for the High Country sights, stay for the delicious eats in Blowing Rock. This village in the western part of the state is on Blue Ridge Parkway. It gets its name from The Blowing Rock, which is a formation with scenic views of peaks, sprawling forests, and the Johns River Gorge.
See: The Blowing Rock, Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, Moses Cone Park, Glen Burney Trail, Annie Cannon Memorial Park, Chetola Resort
Dine: Timberlake's Restaurant at Chetola Resort, The Village Cafe, Bistro Roca, Canyons Restaurant, Rowland's Restaurant, Foggy Rock Eatery and Pub
Stay: Alpine Village Inn, Azalea Garden Inn, Chetola Resort, Historic Green Park Inn
Brevard
Population: 7,841
Summertime in Brevard is a small-town dream. It offers arts, music, and festivals aplenty. Brevard is also known as the Land of Waterfalls, due its numerous cascading waters.
See: Brevard Music Center, Sliding Rock, Looking Glass Falls, Pisgah National Forest, Bracken Mountain Bakery, O.P. Taylor's Toy Store
Dine: The Square Root, Rocky's Soda Shop, The Falls Landing Eatery, Marco Trattoria
Stay: Key Falls Inn, Red House Inn
Bryson City
Population: 1,777
Step into this Smoky Mountain hamlet, and you'll be transported. Literally, if you hop aboard a family-friendly steam train ride. As a gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and part of the Appalachian Trail, Bryson City is imbued with wildflowers, wildlife, and streams.
See: Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Depot, Smoky Mountain Trains Museum, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Fly Fishing Museum, Deep Creek Recreation Area, Fontana Lake, Nantahala River, Nantahala Outdoor Center, Island Park
Dine: Anthony's Restaurant, Derailed Bar & Lounge, Filling Station Deli & Sub Shop, Cork & Bean Bistro
Cashiers
Population: 728
This picturesque, vacation-favorite village is nestled in North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest. The mountain peaks surrounding it reach up to more than 5,000 feet. And the lush area has plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventurers.
See: Whiteside Mountain, Shadow of the Bear, Village Green, Silver Run Falls, Lake Glenville, Nantahala National Forest, Panthertown Valley, Highland Hiker
Dine: Cornucopia Restaurant, Randevu Restaurant, The Orchard Restaurant
Stay: High Hampton Inn, Laurelwood Inn
Davidson
Population: 12,920
Plan a quick trip to spend a weekend in this charming college town outside of Charlotte. Davidson's main street offers a variety of stores and restaurants. And the community takes pride in fostering a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly environment.
See: Davidson College, Tour de Food Davidson Walking Tour, The Village Store, Davidson Farmer's Market
Dine: Kindred, The Pickled Peach, 131 Main, Brick House Tavern, Fork!
Stay: Davidson Village Inn, The Cedars Davidson Bed and Breakfast
Elizabethtown
Population: 3,424
Stroll down Elizabethtown's picturesque Main Street to get to know this small town treasure. This southeastern North Carolina town is proudly friendly and family-oriented. It hosts the Cape Fear Farmer's Market each Saturday, where you can find a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, meats, eggs, jams, and more.
See: Jones Lake State Park, Lu Mil Vineyard, Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, Cape Fear River
Dine: The Cork Room, Giorgio's Restaurant and Pizza, Christopher's Steakhouse and Seafood, Burney's Sweets & More
Franklin
Population: 4,030
Visit Franklin, a convenient stopover along the Appalachian Trail, and you're sure to encounter hikers with stories to tell. It's nestled in the Nantahala National Forest, the largest National Forest in North Carolina. There, you can experience hiking, rafting, waterfalls, and more.
See: Scottish Tartans Museum, Appalachian Trail, The Nikwasi Mound, Smoky Mountain Center for Performing Arts, The Franklin Gem & Mineral Museum
Dine: Root and Barrel, Lazy Hiker Brewing Company, Rock House Lodge, Caffé REL
Hendersonville
Population: 14,020
Enjoy the shops and restaurants on Hendersonville's charming Main Street. In downtown Hendersonville, you'll find the Henderson County Heritage Museum, which exhibits Civil War artifacts and a replica of a 1900s general store. Nearby, Jump Off Rock overlooks the idyllic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. And don't forget to stop at the area vineyards too.
See: Main Street, North Carolina Apple Festival, Jump Off Rock, Flat Rock Playhouse, Carl Sandburg Home, Burntshirt Vineyards, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards
Dine: Flat Rock Wood Room, Olive or Twist Restaurant and Bar, Postero, Never Blue, Mean Mr. Mustard Express
Stay: 1898 Waverly Inn, Inn on Church, Pinebrook Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn
Highlands
Population: 1,061
This oasis of cuisine and arts in Western North Carolina is a perfect destination for a weekend getaway. Visit the Whiteside Mountain National Recreation Trail. Or visit the rainforest mountain waterfalls in a town that has become a national waterfall destination.
See: Highlands Botanical Garden, Highlands Performing Arts Center, Whiteside Mountain Hike, Shadow of the Bear, The Bascom
Dine: Ristorante Paoletti, On The Verandah, Wolfgang's Restaurant & Wine Bistro
Stay: The Park on Main Hotel, Old Edwards Inn & Spa, Highlands Inn, The Main Street Inn
Hillsborough
Population: 7,162
This small town along the Eno River has plenty of cycling and walking trails along the water. More than 100 residences, churches, schools, and other structures from the late 18th and 19th centuries may be found in the city's historic district. It is also considered a quiet haven for artists and writers.
See: Riverwalk, Eno River State Park, Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, ENO Gallery, Orange County Historical Museum, Old Orange County Courthouse, Ayr Mount, Historic Occoneeche Speedway Trail
Dine: Hot Tin Roof, Botanist and Barrel Wine and Tasting Room
Lake Lure
Population: 1,634
Hire a canoe and paddle the lake nestled next to this at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's considered one of the most beautiful man-made lakes in existence. Lake Lure has served as the filming location for a number of classic films, such as Dirty Dancing, Firestarter, and The Last of the Mohicans.
See: Town Center Walkway and Chimney Rock Village Riverwalk, Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, Buffalo Creek Park, Chimney Rock State Park, Hickory Nut Falls, Lake Lure Beach, The Hickory Nut Gift Shop
Dine: La Strada at Lake Lure, Medina's Village Bistro, Larkin's on the Lake
Stay: The 1927 Lake Lure Inn and Spa, The Lodge on Lake Lure, The Esmeralda Inn and Restaurant
Mount Airy
Population:10,213
The residents of Mt. Airy often call the town Mayberry, and there are plenty of reasons why. One of which is that it's the hometown of Andy Griffith, star of The Andy Griffith Show. There is an annual Mayberry Days parade in celebration of the show and its star.
See: Shelton Vineyards, Mill Creek General Store, Andy Griffith Museum, Old North State Winery
Dine: Walker's Soda Fountain, Chase and Charli Restaurant, 13 Bones, Aunt Bea's Barbecue, Gondola Italian Restaurant
Stay: Heart & Soul Bed and Breakfast, Bee's Bed and Breakfast, Cousin Emma's Bed and Breakfast, Sobotta Manor Bed & Breakfast
Pinehurst
Population: 16,382
Bring your clubs for a weekend spent on the links in picturesque Pinehurst. It's a charming New England-style village, considered one of the safest cities in North Carolina. It's also centrally located between the beach and the mountains, and offers both recreational and world-class golfing.
See: Pinehurst Resort, Weymouth Woods-Sandhills Nature Preserve, Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, Culinary Tours of the Pines, Tufts Archives
Dine: Elliot's on Linden, Drum and Quill Public House, The Deuce, 1895 Grille, The Roast Office, Pine Scone Cafe, Ironwood Cafe
Stay: Pinehurst Resort, The Carolina Hotel, The Holly Inn, Pinecrest Inn
Rodanthe
Population: 178
Plan a trip to see why this small coastal village inspired Nicholas Sparks to write his novel Nights in Rodanthe. The novel is set there and the film adaptation was shot on location there. The real-life cedar-clad beach houses were used as the backdrop to Sparks' story, come to life
See: Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, Rodanthe Fishing Pier, Pamlico Sound, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
Dine: Good Winds Seafood and Wine Bar, StingWray's Bar and Grill, Lisa's Pizzeria
Stay: Waves Village Watersports Resort, The Inn on Pamlico Sound
Sylva
Population: 2,696
Slow down in Sylva while you browse the town's charming bookstores, local restaurants, friendly stores, galleries, and breweries. This picturesque small town sits at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains and has many events worth visiting. Try their annual Greening Up the Mountain street festival that welcomes spring or their weekly Concerts on the Creek during the summer months.
See: City Lights Bookstore, Harry Alter Books, Jackson's General Store, Bridge Park Pavilion, Concerts on the Creek
Dine: Mad Batter Food and Film, Lulu's Cafe on Main, Balsam Falls Brewing Co.
Stay: Blue Ridge Inn