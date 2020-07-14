Plan Your Summer Escape to One of These Private North Carolina Beach Cottage Rentals

For many of us, 2020 has thrown a wrench into a whole lot of our summer plans. Camps are closed, festivals are cancelled, and anticipated events like weddings and family reunions are on hold. But while it might seem like our favorite season is filled with a long list of don’ts and disappointments, there’s also plenty you can do to enjoy yourself—including taking that much-needed summer vacation.

If you, like many Southerners, have your eye on the shoreline, consider directing your search to North Carolina, where private, socially distanced beach cottages line much of the pristine coast. Here, we dug up eight stellar rental options where you can shelter in paradise safely and serenely.