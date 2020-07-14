Plan Your Summer Escape to One of These Private North Carolina Beach Cottage Rentals

By Marisa Spyker
July 14, 2020
For many of us, 2020 has thrown a wrench into a whole lot of our summer plans. Camps are closed, festivals are cancelled, and anticipated events like weddings and family reunions are on hold. But while it might seem like our favorite season is filled with a long list of don’ts and disappointments, there’s also plenty you can do to enjoy yourself—including taking that much-needed summer vacation.

If you, like many Southerners, have your eye on the shoreline, consider directing your search to North Carolina, where private, socially distanced beach cottages line much of the pristine coast. Here, we dug up eight stellar rental options where you can shelter in paradise safely and serenely.

1 of 8

Island Beach Shack

Courtesy of Airbnb

Live your Nights in Rodanthe fantasy in a cozy one-bedroom cottage situated right across the street from the house made famous in the film. This one comes with a king bed, private pool, kayak, herb garden, and direct beach access. (And, major bonus: Fido can come, too.)

Rent it: $187 per night; airbnb.com

2 of 8

OBX Tree House

Courtesy of Airbnb

Situated “steps from one of the nicest/most protected sections of beach in OBX,” this cozy Avon home is the perfect retreat for families looking to get away. The two-bedroom rental boasts an outdoor shower and a unique round design that’s sure to excite the kids, but the real draw is location: Aside from its easy beach access, the treehouse is also a short walk or bike ride to Avon’s grocery stores, restaurants, and pier.

Rent it: From $266 per night; airbnb.com

3 of 8

The Starry Banner Historic Yacht

Courtesy of Vrbo

If you’re looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, why not consider sleeping on a fully restored vintage yacht? This one’s docked in historic Old Town Manteo, just a quick hop over the bridge to the Outer Banks’ famed beaches.

Rent it: $199 per night; vrbo.com

4 of 8

Sea Breeze Beach Cottage

Courtesy of Vrbo

Want to be beachfront on a budget? This Caribbean blue, pet-friendly cottage is located right on the sand in Nags Head, with an oceanfront deck for evening happy hours and a bedroom where you can listen to the waves roll in all night long.   

Rent it: $100 per night; vrbo.com

5 of 8

Hammock Island Lookout

Courtesy of Airbnb

If five-star vistas are what you’re looking for, book a stay at this sky-high loft offering “unreal sunrises, sunsets, deck cocktails, privacy” and walking distance to the shores of Wrightsville Beach. As an added perk, the host runs a rental business right on site, where you can snag bikes, kayaks, and paddleboards steps from your front door.

Rent it: $130 per night; airbnb.com  

6 of 8

Sail On Soundfront Home

Courtesy of Vrbo

Beaches too busy for you? Kick back at this serene Soundfront home in Hatteras Village. With cozy interiors, a large chef’s kitchen (plus wine fridge), hot tub, spacious decks, killer sunsets, and a private dock, you won’t need to go anywhere else.  

Rent it: $110 per night; vrbo.com

7 of 8

Fragile Magic Oceanfront Home

Courtesy of Airbnb

Quarantining with parents or in-laws? This beachfront beauty in Kitty Hawk has an attractive offering: two top-floor, en suite master bedrooms that each come with their own private balcony. When you’re not enjoying happy hour there, you can lounge in the home’s reading nook, sunroom, double-height living room, or enormous beachfront deck.

Rent it: $236 per night; airbnb.com

8 of 8

Once Upon a Tide Cottage

Courtesy of Airbnb

If direct beachfront isn’t at the very top of your list, consider this affordable and super-sweet little bungalow on Oak Island. Just a quick 10-minute walk to the sand, the cottage offers tree-shaded privacy and lots of porch space to enjoy those coastal breezes.

Rent it: $85; airbnb.com

