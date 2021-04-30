Disney Cruise Line's Most Magical Ship Yet, The New Disney Wish, To Sail From Florida
Introducing the most magical ship on earth!
The Disney Wish, the fifth ship to join the Disney fleet, will set sail in summer 2022 out of Port Canaveral in Florida.
The Disney Wish boasts an incredible lineup of firsts including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, a Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience, a Marvel dinner adventure, an Imagineering lab for kids, an out-of-this-world adults-only Star Wars lounge, and a whole lot more.
From stem to stern, every inch of the 1,119-foot ship is crafted around the motif of enchantment.
"Enchantment is about unlocking the wonder in everything we do and experience," Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement. "For the Disney Wish, we are creating a signature design language that exudes this emotional magic like only Disney can, by infusing every inch of this enchanted ship with more Disney stories and characters than ever before. The Disney Wish will be a place where families really do get to wish upon a star."
The magic begins in the Grand Hall, Disney Cruise Line's castle on the seas. This castle-inspired atrium features soaring three-story columns, stained glass, a bronze statue of Cinderella, and a spiraling gem-covered chandelier representing dreams come true.
On the upper deck, families will find AquaMouse, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea. This pioneering water ride will send guests on a fun family adventure through The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse via 760 feet of winding tubes suspended high above the upper decks.
Kids young and old will go crazy for Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, Disney's first Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience. This immersive culinary journey picks up where Frozen 2 left off and features world-class, Nordic-influenced cuisine accompanied by musical performances from Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf.
Adult guests will get to enjoy a set of exclusive dining experiences on board the Disney Wish, too, including Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, an elegant bar serving drinks inspired by the films, and three Beauty and the Beast-themed upscale dining options, including Enchanté, a luxurious dining destination inspired by everybody's favorite candelabra, Lumiere.
When you're done exploring for the day, retire to one of the ship's 1,254 staterooms, each of which is imbued with restful imagery of enchanted Disney fairytales commissioned exclusively for the Disney Wish.
The Disney Wish's maiden voyage, a special five-night trip reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests, will take place on June 9, 2022.
For the general public, bookings for three- and four-night trips to the Bahamas and Castaway Cay begin May 27, 2021.
