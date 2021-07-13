Our Favorite Southern Mountain Ranges for a Getaway Any Time of Year

Set out on a road trip across the South, and you'll soon find that the landscape is filled with variety. Rivers wind through forests. Valleys open up to rolling hills. Waterfalls plunge through rocky gorges. Deserts drift into the distance. Beaches wash their way along the coast, the sands dotted with umbrellas and sunbathers. And, most dramatically, mountains rise, revealing vistas that stretch for miles. The South is home to mountain ranges and subranges that are favorite vacation destinations at any time of year. They're home to our favorite mountain towns, which always tempt us to stay awhile. The lush forests turn technicolor in autumn, and in spring and summer they offer all kinds of outdoor adventure. There's hiking to overlooks, of course, but there's also fishing, kayaking, and boating in the ranges' rivers and lakes. Chart a course for the South's storied hills for unforgettable adventures.